Kenya: Nairobi Boda Boda Riders to Access Healthcare, Safety Training in New Deal

Nairobi — The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has partnered with the Boda Boda Association of Nairobi to enhance healthcare access and lower accident rates.

The initiative, which includes first aid training and road safety programs, seeks to address challenges faced by riders, who play a significant role in the economy.

This partnership was effected through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a key step towards enhancing the well-being and safety of boda boda riders across Nairobi.

Maxwell Okoth, Chairman of the KNCCI Nairobi County Health Sector, emphasised the need for this collaboration, stating that the initiative will help reduce the number of road accidents caused by the boda boda riders.

"We have signed a partnership and MOU with the Boda Boda Association with the aim of reducing accidents. We partnered with the Kenya Chamber of Commerce Healthcare Committee to offer first aid training, and I call upon Kenyans of goodwill to join hands with us," said Okoth KNCCI Nairobi Chairman.

Alex Kulema, Nairobi Boda Boda Association Chairman, backed the training program, stating that it will address the alarmingly high accident rate in the boda boda industry and help save lives.

"We are very glad to see the Kenya Chamber of Commerce Healthcare Committee joining hands with us to address the issues we face in the boda boda industry. We are thankful for the training services being offered with the goal of saving lives," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Health Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), there are about 11,500 boda boda crashes annually.

James Mwaura, Chairman of KNCCI Nairobi County, revealed that the training will kick off next week with vital life-saving skills offered to the Bodaboda riders to help reduce fatalities and injuries.

He affirmed that the training to be rolled out in phases will be provided by healthcare professionals and supported by the KNCCI Healthcare Committee.

"This partnership also calls for increased awareness of the health and safety of boda boda riders with the goal of reducing road accidents and improving access to essential medical services," said Mwaura KNCCI Nairobi Chairman.

"The program will roll out in phases, with safety and first aid training taking priority followed by additional healthcare services for the riders and their families," he added.