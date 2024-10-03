Mauritius: Minister Hurreeram Inaugurates the New Mahebourg Market

The new Mahebourg Market, to the tune of Rs 12 million and spanning over an area of 1250 metres square, was inaugurated, yesterday, by the Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram; in the presence of the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint, the Chief Government Whip, Mr Rameswar Doolub, and other personalities.

The upgrading of the Mahebourg Market Fair was crucial due to safety concerns with the existing structure, which had unstable columns, a deteriorating roof, and lacked proper drainage, exposing merchants and the public to flooding and leaks. The new design features colorbond ultra steel roofing and galvanised steel members, ensuring stability against coastal conditions and cyclonic winds.

In a statement, Minister Hurreeram recalled that during a site visit by the Members of the Constituency, it was concluded that upgrading the existing Mahebourg Market Fair was essential due to safety concerns, as the current structure serving the market vendors did not reflect the standards expected for a tourist village like Mahebourg.

On this note, the Minister indicated that since the District Council, responsible for local works, could not upgrade the structure, the Ministry stepped in, secured the necessary funding, and initiated discussions with the stakeholders to take on the task of properly redeveloping the market.

Moreover, Minister Hurreeram noted that to address the flooding risks faced by vegetable merchants and the public during rainfall due to inadequate drainage and leaking roofing sheets, the upgraded market fair features a raised floor designed with a proper drainage system to collect rainwater for harvesting and to prevent water accumulation and flooding, particularly in the event of rising sea levels.

Mr Hurreeram mentioned that all work was completed within four months, even though it was initially scheduled to take six months. He highlighted that the remaining tasks are now being transferred to the District Council, urging them to fulfill their responsibilities to ensure the vendors can operate in appropriate conditions.

For his part, Minister Toussaint affirmed that this new market is a true asset to the village of Mahebourg, attracting numerous tourists while also benefiting the residents and those in surrounding areas.

As for Mr Doolub, he thanked the Minister and his team from the Ministry and the National Development Unit, highlighting that the market represents more than just infrastructure as it reflects the dignity of vendors who significantly contribute to the economy.