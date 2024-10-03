South Africa: Tributes Pour In for Gospel Legend Solly Moholo

The South African music industry mourns the death of renowned gospel singer Solomon Molokoane, known as Solly Moholo, after he fell ill while on a music tour in Botswana last month.

He was 65.

Moholo rose to fame in the early 2000s. His hit songs included Ke Latlhile Bokinza, Wubani o zo Pepeza, and Robala ka Khotso.

His management released a statement on Moholo's Facebook page announcing his death.

"Dear Solly Fans, it is with great sadness that we are informing you on behalf of the Molokoane family, that is Solly Moholo's family, that our beloved legend "Solly Moholo" has sadly passed on. He passed on 2nd October 2024 whilst in hospital. Solly Moholo was hospitalized after falling in following his pre-album launch tour in Botswana. He will be sorely missed. May his laughter continue to echo the walls of heaven. Let us remember him fondly for the healing music he gave us over the years..."

The family has requested privacy as they mourn and prepare for his burial.