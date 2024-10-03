Zimbabwe: Andy Flower Highly-Rated

With T20 franchise leagues happening all around, all year round, Zimbabwe Cricket legend Andy Flower has been rated as one of the best coaches on the circuit with a good record across the leagues that he has managed.

The highly-decorated Flower is currently the head coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) having taken over the reins of the star-studded side in the 2024 edition of the world's most lucrative franchise league.

According to cricket publication ESPNCricinfo and analyst, Kieran Parmley from CricViz, Flower enjoys the best win-loss records among T20 head coaches from the period December 2018 to August 2024.

Parmley logged head coaches' records across more than 2 000 T20 matches spanning the ten major short-form leagues over the past six years.

In five leagues that he has coached, the Chevrons great has taken charge of 169 games, winning 101 of those and only losing on 68 occasions for a win-loss ratio of 1,5 while Stephen Fleming, with 143 games under his name (four leagues) has won 76 games and lost 67 for a 1,1 ratio.

Flower only joined the franchise circuit in 2020 after 12 years at England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) but has been involved in five major leagues; the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), IPL, Inter-national League T20 (ILT20) and the Hundred.

He has won titles in three of the leagues that he has managed in; the PSL, the Hundred, and ILT20. He also has a remarkable record of taking his teams into the knock-out stages, only failing to do so in two of the 15 seasons he has overseen in total.

"Wherever he goes, there's success. You can see why: he's very diligent with the preparation and work that he puts in before a game, and he's constantly testing guys in training to get better -- whether that's about small mar-gins, working on new shots, or just simple things about their game plan," said Lewis Gregory, who has worked closely with Flower as Trent Rockets' captain.

Flower is renowned for extensive preparation ahead of drafts and auctions. His teams often feature multi-skilled players.

He also looks to provide 'maximum flexibility' for his captains.