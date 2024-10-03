Zimbabwe: Dembare, Makepekepe Sharpen for Derby

Dynamos and CAPS United are significantly off the championship title reckoning. However, they still have all to play for when they face-off in the latest edition of their Premiership Harare derby at Rufaro on Sunday.

The mighty pair have struggled for consistency in the league this term and, with both on 38 points, they are a massive 19 behind log leaders Simba Bhora with only six games to play.

Dynamos, however, have two outstanding fixtures -- against Ngezi Platinum Stars and Chicken Inn. But the Glamour Boys and Makepekepe can get top-four spots if they can manage to get things right in the home stretch.

With both teams making it clear they want a slot in the top four, Sunday's match will provide the platform to show who wants it most, notwithstanding the bragging rights, also at stake given the reverse fixture couldn't give a winner after the match ended in a 1-1 draw four months ago.

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has already dropped a hint on how much value should be attached to this showdown by revealing the Green Machine will approach the game differently.

Chitembwe's men failed to get a result when being held by a Khama Billiat's Yadah Stars at Rufaro last Sunday although they were superior in the match's outlook.

With the result failing to provide the spark that they would have preferred going into this fabled derby, Chitembwe, in expressing his disappointment, said his charges will bring a different game at Rufaro on Sunday.

"Like I always say, games are different. You know Dynamos games are different altogether. There are a lot of things that will come into play," Chitembwe said.

"And tactics are different. We had a specific way of playing our game against Yadah Stars and Dynamos we will have a different approach to the game."

The veteran coach, who has faced Dynamos countless times both as a CAPS United player and coach is keen to see all his players ready for action against the Glamour Boys.

He had to pull out one of his best players this season Junior Bunjira after he came off worse from a tackle in the Yadah match last Sunday.

Chitembwe also had to replace Ian Nyoni, who had come on for Bunjira, for the same reason while he also had to withdraw defender Hastings Chapusha, who has hardly rested this season.

While Chitembwe wants to see an improved performance from his men in the derby, Dynamos mentor Lloyd "MaBlanyo" Chigowe has told his players to treat each of their remaining nine league games like cup finals.

Chigowe's men got some bit of redemption when beating Herentals 2-0 last Saturday, a week after their calamitous exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.

Dynamos lost 3-1 on penalties to Botswana side Orapa United after losing the second leg of the second preliminary 1-0 having won by an identical scoreline the week earlier but there are muddy theories suggesting the team might as well have set themselves up for elimination given the events leading up to that game.

But they did find a way to put back smiles on their fans with a well-worked-out victory over the Students last Saturday.

And they are looking to continue with that form going into the Harare derby.

"Our win (against Herentals) will lift our spirits going into the next game against (CAPS United).

"There are no easy games for Dynamos. We just have to brace up and have our knives sharpened for the derby," said Chigowe.

"We are aiming to play our last nine games as if our lives depend on them as well as defend the Chibuku Super Cup.

"Hopefully things will turn out well for us. If we win our games, we will be in the top four. We will take each game as it comes."