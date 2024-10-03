Zimbabwe: Opposition Party Hails Govt for Air Ambulances

3 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

Opposition party, the Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC), has hailed the Government for introducing air ambulances which have revolutionised public hospital emergency medical care in the country.

In a statement, ZANC president Mr Timothy Mncube thanked the Government for the move and President Mnangagwa's efforts to work for the betterment of the country.

"I am thrilled to extend my heartfelt gratitude to President Mnangagwa for his visionary leadership in providing air ambulances, especially to Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo, a ground-breaking move that will revolutionise emergency medical care in Matabeleland.

"This state-of-the-art air ambulances will significantly reduce response times, save lives and bring critical care to remote areas.

"It underscores the President's unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and transforming the lives of Zimbabweans.

"As the leader of the Zimbabwe African National Congress, I applaud President Mnangagwa's dedication to public service, innovation, and equality.

"This gesture resonates deeply with our party's values."

Mr Mncube said to the people of Bulawayo and Matabeleland, air ambulances were a testament to the President's commitment to people well-being and access to world-class healthcare.

