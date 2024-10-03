Zimbabwe: Mpisini Bridge Construction Brings Relief to Umzingwane Community

Sukulwenkosi Dube — The completion of Mpisini Bridge in Umzingwane district's Ward 14, which was funded under the Government's Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP2), Community Development Fund (CDF) as well as the Devolution Fund, has brought relief to the local community.

The 65-metre-long bridge, constructed with assistance from the community, provides vital access to a rural health centre, schools and a business centre, especially during the rainy season.

The construction began in 2022, with villagers providing free labour. The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) disbursed US$68 000 between 2021 and 2023 to support the project. This bridge has brought relief to villagers who could not cross the river when it was in flood.

Ms Sibolekiwe Nkomo said the new bridge had transformed their lives and schoolchildren could now attend classes even during the rainy season.

"We are happy that this bridge has been completed and we can cross the river even during the rainy season which was not the case in the past," she said.

Ms Lillian Dube, whose home is near the bridge, recalled how children returning from school would often seek shelter at her home when the river was flooded.

Ward 14 Councillor John Sibanda said many people cross the river daily to access essential services such as healthcare and attend school.

Cllr Sibanda said before the completion of the bridge, pregnant women could not seek healthcare services across the river, especially during the rainy season.

Umzingwane Rural District Council engineer Fanuel Dube, said it took two years to complete the construction of the bridge because of unstable soil conditions.

"We had to excavate more than two metres to ensure a strong foundation," he said.

Commissioning the bridge on Monday, Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, hailed the project as a testament to the Government's commitment to leaving no one and no place behind when it comes to development.

Dr Ndlovu said locals demonstrated that they are committed to the development of their area by participating in the project.

"I'm reliably informed that this bridge will now provide easy access to Bayethe Business Centre, schools, and Mpisini Rural Health Centre even during the rainy season," she said.

Dr Ndlovu thanked central Government for providing funding under the ERRP2 programme.