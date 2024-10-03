Zimbabwe: Govt Designates Wheat Stover As Livestock Feed

Experts in livestock farming have urged farmers to capitalise on last season's record wheat crop and harvest the stova left behind for use as feed for their animals to reduce poverty deaths.

This comes as farmers in the country's arid regions are facing serious challenges of availing feeds and water for their livestock in the wake of last season's El Niño-induced drought that caused massive crop failure and decimated pastures too. Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka has since added his voice to the calls saying farmers could save their livestock through feeding them with the wheat stova.

Dr Masuka said the policy directive was enacted under Section 21 of the Fertilisers, Farm Feeds, and Remedies Act [Chapter 18:12] and formalised in Statutory Instrument (SI) 159 of 2024, known as the Fertilisers, Farm Feeds and Remedies (Wheat Stover as Feed) Notice, 2024.

His permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri elaborated on the rationale behind this decision saying it aimed to ensure that wheat also contributed effectively to livestock feed security.

"We want to compel wheat farmers to consider and take wheat stova as livestock stock feed. Starting immediately, all wheat farmers who grow wheat and who are harvesting and are going to be harvesting in October must deem the wheat stova as livestock feed. That means that the wheat stova must now be gathered and stored for livestock feeding," he said.

Prof Jiri noted acknowledged the current feed shortages in wheat producing areas, urging farmers to convert their wheat stova into feed rather than discarding it.

"This is very important in light of the shortage of feed in the wheat farming areas. Farmers should not bury that wheat stova Instead, they should convert it into livestock feed. We have technologies that enable the wheat stova to be enhanced in terms of its feed value."

The months of September, October, and November are particularly challenging months for farmers, often requiring mandatory feed supplementation for livestock.

Department of Livestock Production and Development (DLPD) chief livestock officer Mr Wisdom Gunzvenzve also outlined the nutritional benefits of wheat stover. He likened it to other roughage feeds like grass, noting that while its nutrient content might be lower, it still provided the essential bulk for livestock feeding.

"During this time of the year, we advise farmers to also include additional protein supplements like molasses to boost production and productivity. While animals can survive on stova, we must ensure they receive adequate supplementary nutrients."

As Zimbabwe navigates this new agricultural landscape, the focus is not only on implementing wheat stova as feed but also on ensuring that livestock receive sufficient nutrition throughout the dry season. The collaboration between farmers, Government officials, and agricultural experts is key to the success of this initiative and ultimately protect the livelihoods of farmers and the health of livestock across the country.