Zimbabwe: Gems Troop Into Camp Ahead of UK Tour

Zimbabwe senior netball team, the Gems go into camp in Harare today in preparation for their historic tour of the United Kingdom.

Coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki's side are scheduled to participate in the double-segmented Celtic Cup International Test Series in Scotland early next month.

The first segment, which will be world ranking games, runs from November 1-6 in Cardiff and Glasgow against Wales and Scotland with the Celtic Cup tournament scheduled to run from November 7-10 featuring the same proponents and Northern Ireland in Glasgow.

This is the first time that Zimbabwe have been invited to this highly-regarded meeting in a clear show of the wide recognition they are getting for their solidity on the courts.

And a strong 28-member provisional squad will converge in the capital to start preparations today. Team manager Agnes Chiroodza said the team is expected to begin camp as they put together technical modalities that will put them in a good space ahead of the watershed tour.

"I can confirm that we will start our camp in preparation for the Scotland games tomorrow (today).

"All is set for the team to begin the camp and we are very happy and ready to start the business," said Chiroodza.

The technical team led by veteran gaffer Mutsauki has named an expanded squad with most of those who have done duty for the country on previous assignments as part of the crew. It will be trimmed to 12 players who will travel for the games after three weeks.

Vice-captain Claris Kwaramba and utility player Progress Moyo are missing though.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But the rest including captain Felistas Kwangwa who is now playing in the domestic Rainbow Amateur League for Correctional Queens are in the set-up. Regulars Ursla Ndlovu, Beulla Hlongwani, Sharon Bwanali, Takadanaishe Zimusi, Tafadzwa Matura, Tafadzwa Mavango, Thandazile Ndlovu, Nicole Muzanenhamo, Tanaka Makusha, and Australia-based Nalani Makunde are part of the cast.

Gems provisional squad:

Elizabeth Mushore, Felistas Kwangwa, Upenyu Muwango, Takadanaishe Assah Zimusi, Tanaka Makusha, Nicole Muzanenhamo, Gladys Chavapo, Ursla Ndlovu, Thandazile Ndlovu, Blessing Kahari, Mercy Mahuma, Lesibani Munjanji, Tafadzwa Mavango, Tafadzwa Matura, Sharon Bwanali, Nicky Mandeya, Anifa Luya, Thandiwe Mashore, Chipo Shoko, Nobukhosi Ndlovu, Psiscilla Ndlovu, Vigilance Nhanhla, Pamela Muchena, Eshter Kasiku, Beullar Dhaure, Beulla Hlongwani, Gloria Ncube, Nalani Makunde

Technical team

Ropafadzo Mutsauki (H.Coach)

Simbarashe Mlambo (Assistant Coach)

Nyembesi Kwava (Physiotherapist)

Agnes Chiroodza(Team Manager)