Egypt: Bokra, CIC Launch $200k Fund for Egyptian Student Entrepreneurs

3 October 2024
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

  • Bokra partners with Canadian International College (CIC) to establish a $207,000 student fund promoting early-stage entrepreneurship and innovation among CIC students.
  • The collaboration introduces the "Bokra Academy" offering mentorship and financial support for aspiring entrepreneurs to develop successful ventures.
  • Certified graduates from the program gain access to job pools and funding opportunities, enhancing skills in financial planning, technology, and AI.

Bokra has partnered with the Canadian International College (CIC) to launch a $207,000 student fund that will support early-stage entrepreneurship and innovation among students at CIC with financial backing and mentorship.

The initiative marks the beginning of a collaboration between Bokra and CIC. The fund will support budding entrepreneurs by providing small ticket sizes and access to valuable mentorship to help transform their ideas into successful ventures.

The partnership also forms the foundation of the newly launched "Bokra Academy," a platform designed to equip students with essential skills in areas like financial planning, technology, and AI. Certified graduates will gain access to job pools and funding opportunities.

Key Takeaways

Supporting entrepreneurs at the student level is crucial for Egypt's economic growth, as it fosters innovation and creates job opportunities in a rapidly evolving market. By providing early-stage funding and mentorship, initiatives like the Bokra-CIC partnership equip young changemakers with the tools to turn their ideas into successful businesses. This not only empowers the next generation but also contributes to the country's goal of building a stronger, more dynamic digital economy, essential for long-term development and competitiveness in the global marketplace.

