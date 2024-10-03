Morocco's Kwiks Raises $800k for Its Freelance Recruitment Platform

TLDR

Moroccan recruitment platform Kwiks secures MAD 8 million funding for AI-driven solutions.

Investment from Azur Innovation Management to boost development of recruitment platform.

Kwiks to introduce cutting-edge tools like R2DS solutions for enhanced hiring process efficiency.

Kwiks, a Moroccan recruitment platform that connects companies with freelance headhunters, has raised MAD 8 million ($827,000) in funding from Azur Innovation Management (AIM).

The funds will accelerate the development of Kwiks' solutions, aiming to modernize recruitment by making the hiring process faster and more efficient.

Kwiks plans to use the investment to enhance its platform, enabling companies to find top talent with ease. The platform's upcoming version will feature innovative tools like R2DS solutions, which automatically generate candidate reports.

Key Takeaways

In Africa, startups digitizing the administrative stack for enterprise customers, such as Workpay, FaidiHR, SeamlessHR, Bento Africa, and Zuberi have a big market opportunity considering the growing appetite for enterprise software solutions among medium-to-large organizations on the continent. The Middle East and Africa's cloud computing industry is expected to grow to $31.4 billion by 2026, from $14.2 billion in 2021, mainly driven by private sector funding and appetite for digital solutions.