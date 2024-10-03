PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised to revamp the deteriorating health sector through the provision of essential drugs and equipment.

During his State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the new Parliament building Wednesday, Mnangagwa said his government would implement several measures to address the health sector crisis.

"The Second Republic remains committed to enhancing the health delivery system. To this end, government is availing resources for the acquisition of essential medicines and specialist medical equipment for all our Central, Provincial and District hospitals," said Mnangagwa.

The health sector is in dire straits with a lack of medical supplies leaving the ordinary citizens stranded.

Mnangagwa has been criticised for turning a blind eye to the critical sector. Currently, Zimbabwe has no functioning radiotherapy machines at its public healthcare institutions.

Health personnel have been leaving the country for greener pastures leaving hospitals with a severe drain drain.

Mnangagwa also promised his government will equip the health sector with technology with the implementation of telemedicine.

"In line with emerging technologies, the introduction of telemedicine to facilitate virtual specialist consultations, for citizens in remote parts of our country, is being speeded up.

"Under the ongoing health sector reforms, government is implementing measures to ensure universal health coverage and lifting our people from the burden of disease.

"The nation is assured that government has put in place robust surveillance and response plans for threats posed by public health risks. Communities are urged to continue exercising strict health and hygiene standards," he said.