Kenya: Kanja Meets UN Security Chief On Safety of Gigiri Complex

3 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has reiterated the commitment of NPS to collaborate with the United Nations on matters touching on security.

Kanja made the commitment Thursday when he hosted the United Nations (UN) Principal Security Adviser for Kenya and Eritrea, Prince Bruce at his Jogoo House office.

The National Police Service (NPS) said that the the discussions centered on the security of UN premises and personnel in the country.

Following the meeting, NPS disclosed that Bruce who also doubles up as the Acting Chief for Security and Safety Service at the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) expressed his gratitude to NPS for supporting the UN in Kenya, particularly through the Diplomatic Police Unit, a specialized unit under the Kenya Police Service.

On his part, IG Kanja expressed his gratitude to the UN for the support its continuous support to the NPS the years.

He singled out the recent renewal of the term of Kenyan-led MSS Mission in Haiti by the UN Security Council to October 2025 under UNSC Resolution 2751 (2024).

"NPS has a longstanding record as a peacekeeping and troop contributing country in UN Peacekeeping Missionsin several countries including South Sudan, Somalia, Namibia, East Timor, Yugoslavia,Iraq-Iran, Kosova, Sierra Leone, Croatia Cambodia, Liberia, Sudan and many more," NPS said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.