Tanzania: 'Gandhi Commemoration Celebration of Shared Values'

DAR ES SALAAM — HE Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam, Professor Bernadetta Killian, said yesterday that the commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi is a celebration of the shared values of peace, justice and human dignity, which were also promoted by Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

Speaking during the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the University of Dar es Salaam, Prof Killian highlighted the unique significance of the occasion, as it pays tribute to the legacies of two global icons; Gandhi of India and Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

She said that despite their different cultural backgrounds, both leaders were united in their dedication to freedom and the uplift of the oppressed.

"This event further strengthens the bond between Tanzania and India.

The presence of Mahatma Gandhi's statue alongside that of our beloved Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, within the walls of our University Council Chamber, speaks to the shared values of peace, justice and the relentless pursuit of human dignity that both iconic leaders so passionately embodied," she explained.

Prof Killian also underscored the growing partnership between Tanzania and India, particularly in the field of education.

She highlighted the university's pride in being part of the relationship, with increased opportunities for staff and student exchanges, joint research and infrastructure development specifically in areas such as student accommodation.

Expressing her gratitude to the government of India, Prof Killian remarked on the essential role of education in building bridges across cultures and continents.

"Through education, we can continue to foster collaboration that benefits both nations," she said.

Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania, Bishwadip Dey, said: "Gandhi Jayanti is not just a day for Indians but for people around the world who cherish the values of peace, non-violence and truth."

He further highlighted the historical solidarity between Tanzania and India, noting that Gandhi's philosophy of nonviolence influenced African leaders, including Nyerere, who guided Tanzania to independence with similar ideals of unity, self-reliance and peaceful resistance.

"As the world continues to face numerous challenges, Gandhi's teachings remind us of the importance of peace, tolerance and dialogue in creating lasting change," the high commissioner said, urging the audience to carry forward Gandhi's legacy in their daily lives.

"The power of non-violence, truth and justice belongs to each of us. Let us honour his memory by contributing to a future rooted in peace, harmony and shared humanity," Mr Dey concluded.

Mahatma Gandhi, born in 1869, was an Indian lawyer, anti-colonial nationalist and political ethicist who pioneered the concept of nonviolent resistance, known as 'satyagraha'.

His approach successfully led to India's independence from British rule in 1947.

Gandhi's philosophy inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the world.

The honorific "Mahatma" (from the Sanskrit for "great soul") was first applied to him in South Africa in 1914 and remains globally recognised today