Tanzania: 4 Dead, 15 Injured After Rollover Crash in Tanga Region

TANGA: Four people have died after a single-vehicle crash Thursday on Dar es Salaam - Arusha highway near Maili Kumi in Tanga region, authorities said.

The Police said 15 others sustained injuries when a bus veered off the road and overturned. Investigators are yet to confirm if all passengers were on seatbelt.

The Tanga Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Almachius Mchunguzi, confirmed the incident, saying it occurred around 1:00 AM on Thursday.

The bus, from Kapricon Company (T 605 DJR), was traveling from Dar es Salaam to Arusha at the time of the accident.

The bus driver has been identified as Julian Mushi, 34.

ACP Mchunguzi took the opportunity to urge all drivers to strictly follow road safety regulations and exercise caution to prevent avoidable accidents.