Somalia: Somali Government Issues Weekly Briefing On National Developments

Mogadishu — The Somali Government Issues Weekly Briefing on National and International Developments serves as a pivotal communication tool, reflecting the dynamic activities and strategic engagements of the Federal Government of Somalia. This briefing encapsulates a broad spectrum of governmental actions, from high-level diplomatic meetings and national security discussions to economic advancements and cultural engagements. Here's a glimpse into the recent highlights:

1- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has officially opened the meeting of the National Consultative Council in Mogadishu, focusing on issues of security, democracy and the fight against terrorism.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud opened the International Conference on Agricultural Investment in Somalia.

3- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has inaugurated the annual meeting of the Somali Banking Union, focused on investment, development of economic infrastructure, and recommendations for reforming the country's financial system.

4- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received some Somali youths at the National Presidency, sharing with them the state of the country, the achievements of the government, and the plan to defend the unity, independence, and territorial integrity of the country.

5-Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre delivered a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, focusing on the progress of the Somali government in terms of state building, peace, and also Ethiopia's aggression against the territorial integrity of Somalia.

6- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre had a meeting with US President Joe Biden in New York.

7-Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre met the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, and their conversation focused on strengthening relations and cooperation between Somalia and the United Nations.

8- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre had a meeting with Sudanese President Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman in New York.

9- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre met the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan al Al Nahyan, in New York.

10- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre attended a forum on economic development and financing for the future of Africa organized by the International Development Agency (IDA).

11- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre attended a ceremony in which the new Police Commander Brig. General Asad Osman Abdullahi took over from the outgoing commander Major General Sulub Ahmed Firin.

12- The Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama closed the meeting of the Somali Banking Union which lasted for two days in Mogadishu.

13- The Speaker of the House of the People, Mr. Sheikh Adan Mohamed Noor (Madobe), had a meeting in his office with Ala'a Nemer Venelin Rengelov from UNOPS.

14- The President of the Supreme Court Bashe Yusuf Ahmed is participating in the meeting of the Chief Justices of the Central, Eastern, and Southern African countries in Kampala.

15- The Minister of Defense Mr. Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur attended the 5th anniversary of the Defense Exhibition "ADEX" in Baku, which focused on the development of defense technologies in the world.

16- The Minister of Education, Mr. Farah Sheikh Abdulqadir, has inaugurated the entrance exam for the University of the Nation, which was attended by nearly 4000 students.

17- The Federal Government of Somalia has signed an agreement amounting to $68.5 million with the United States Government.

18- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Macallin Fiqi, had a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, and discussed the fruitfulness of the talks in Ankara and the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

19- The Minister of Finance, Mr. Bihi Iman Ige, held talks with the EU Ambassador to Somalia, Ms. Karin Johansson while discussing the process of reforming and developing the country's public finances and the European Union's support for Somalia.

20-The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Khadija Mohamed Al Makhzoumi, participated in a meeting to discuss the new goal of the Climate Budget in New York.

21- The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mr. Ali Omar participated in the meeting of the ministers of the international coalition to fight ISIS that took place in Washington.

22-Minister of Defense Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur participated in the swearing-in ceremony of SNA officers and the opening of the 2024/2025 school year which took place at the Turkisom Somali Military Training College in Mogadishu.

23-The Minister of Internal Security, Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartag) has closed a Holy Quran competition held for some officers of the Somali Police Force in Mogadishu.

24-The State Minister of Public Works and Housing, Mr. Said Mohamed Mohamud, met in Cairo with the Minister of Public Works and Housing of Egypt, Engineer Sherif El-Sherbiny, and discussed how to promote cooperation between the two countries.

25-The new Commander of the Police Force, Brigadier General Asad Osman Abdullahi had a meeting with the Swedish Ambassador to Somalia Amb. Joachim Waern, while discussing the strengthening of security and the fight against Kharijitesl Al Shabab.

26-One of the members of the Kharijites Al Shabab, Qasim Ahmed Dhuxul Geesey surrendered to the Somali National Army in HirShabelle State State.