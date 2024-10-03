Somalia: Former PM Urges Somali Leaders to Prioritize Unity Over Chaos At Mogadishu Summit

Mogadishu — In a critical conference aimed at steering Somalia towards stability, former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has issued a stark warning to both federal and regional leaders currently gathered in Mogadishu.

Khaire emphasized the need for these leaders to prioritize national growth and unity over personal or regional interests, urging them to prevent the country from slipping into political chaos.

"I call on the heads of the Federal Government and the State Governments to take responsibility for the rescue of the country, put the public interest before their interests, and avoid a period of escalation that creates further conflict, instability, and political uncertainty, disrupting the unity and solidarity of our country and our people," Khaire stated in a press release.

The call for responsibility comes at a time when Somalia grapples with establishing governance structures that can effectively combat threats like al-Shabaab, manage the political fallout from recent elections, and address dire humanitarian needs exacerbated by drought and insecurity.

Khaire's statement reflects a broader sentiment among observers and former leaders who believe that Somalia's path forward hinges on cooperative governance and a united front against both internal divisions and external threats. His remarks also highlight the ongoing challenges of reconciling federal and regional powers, a necessity for implementing effective national policies and security measures.

The meeting in Mogadishu, therefore, stands as a pivotal moment where decisions made could either lead Somalia towards a period of growth or further into the quagmire of political instability.

The international community, watching closely, has repeatedly stressed the importance of unity and effective governance in Somalia to combat terrorism, manage humanitarian crises, and foster economic development.