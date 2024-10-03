Seychelles: Flash Floods - Seychelles Tests Early Warning Systems in Tabletop Exercise

Seychelles' authorities are currently testing and fine-tuning their early warning systems and preparedness in case of a flash flood, starting Wednesday morning.

This is through a three-day tabletop exercise (TTX) being held at the Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay Resort, bringing together members of the Disaster and Risk Management Division (DRMD).

In her speech for the opening of the event, the United Nations resident coordinator for Mauritius and Seychelles, Lisa Singh, explained that the initiative is to ensure that everyone, especially those most vulnerable, have access to timely and accurate early warning information.

"Although disasters may not be a regular occurrence in common with other small island states, Seychelles is experiencing an increased frequency and intensity of flooding, drought, and storms," said Singh.

She cited the flash floods and landslide events in December 2023 and March 2024, highlighting "this worrying trend, which can have devastating effects on the economy and communities".

The TTX forms part of an effort to develop a robust early warning system (EWS) for Seychelles, which is financed by the European Union and Indian Ocean Commission through the Resilience Building and Disaster Management in the Indian Ocean (RDRM-IO) initiative.

This is part of a joint effort spearheaded by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), as well as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

During the three days, those attending are also expected to develop a roadmap that will help build an inclusive, people-centered early warning system "that leaves no one behind."

"The exercise this week will provide a practical platform to test and refine existing operational procedures, ensuring that the mechanisms in place are responsive, coordinated, and effective in reducing disaster risks," she added.

As a result of the TTX, the simulation due to be held on Thursday will evaluate the capacity of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) to manage information flow, make quick decisions, and lead response efforts across different scenarios. The group will also provide recommendations at the end of the exercise.