Zimbabwe: Midlands Police Warns Job Seekers of Scammer

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, has warned job seekers of a scammer targeting people seeking employment in the civil service.

Insp Mahoko, said the scammer, who goes by the name "A. Chimanyiwa," has been using various cellphone numbers, among them, 0711 357 131, 0713 688 680, and 0710 305 422, to defraud job seekers in the Midlands province.

"The fraudster claims to be able to secure employment or favorable postings in the civil service and has been extorting between US$300 and US$400 from victims," he said