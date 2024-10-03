Zimbabwe: Mutare Man (64) Jailed Five Years for Rape

3 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Crime Reporter

A 64-year-old Mutare man has been jailed for five years for raping a teenage girl.

The man from Dhazini compound, Wattle Company appeared before the Penhalonga Magistrates" Court charged with having sexual relations with a young person.

Allegations were that the man had sex with the victim aged 14 twice during the period extending between July 10 and 13, 2024.

On July 10, he took the victim to his house without her parents' permission.

The matter came to light when a neighbour saw the victim at his house and made a police report.

