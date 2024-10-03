Ethiopia: Dialogue Is the Only Solution for Shared Development of Natural Resources

After 14 years of relentless efforts, The Nile Basin Initiatives Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) has finally come to effect with South Sudan Ratifying the document recently. This is a great historical victory for the upper riparian countries as they can now utilize the river to their needs of development.

The other riparian states have to keep up the endurance they exercised during the last 14 years in further implementing the agreement, establishing the commission and revamp their development.

In this era of globalization, if you want to survive as a country, you must develop what you have. The key is to be productive, supply your products in the international market at competitive prices, and strive to maintain your position without interference from others.

Ethiopia, with a population of over 120 million and abundant natural resources, is one of the East African countries striving to improve the livelihood of its people through resource development. Water is one of the country's many natural resources. Despite some visible projects, the development of trans-boundary Rivers has not yet reached its full potential.

The manufacturing sector has the potential to create a large number of job opportunities for Ethiopian citizens, but the country has struggled to meet the sector's electricity needs due to limited capacity. With a power shortage in the East Africa region, importing electricity has also been a challenge.

Building a mega dam is the best opportunity for Ethiopia to meet the growing demand for power in the manufacturing sector. After exploring all options, Ethiopia has embarked on mega dam projects such as the Great Renaissance Dam (GERD). Despite the lack of international financing, the commitment of the people and government has turned this seemingly impossible project into a reality.

GERD is a dam that has gone through triumphs and trials. Just as the victory did not make the Ethiopians and the Ethiopian government proud, the challenge did not make them fall even for a moment. Whenever the people and the government were challenged, they strengthened their unity and were able to effectively overcome every conspiracy and influence.

The history of Ethiopia from yesterday remains undefeated. This story of invincibility is observed and repeated today. Despite facing many challenges since the foundation stone of the Renaissance Dam was laid, the tests were not strong enough to push the dam over the edge. It proved that it was not defeated on the world stage.

Recently, Federal Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Dr.) announced that two turbines have been converted for power generation in Guba, where the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is located. Currently, four turbines are producing power, with three more expected to be operational by December. This will bring the total number of turbines producing energy to seven.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of water as a common resource, stating that it is the responsibility of the country and its people to use and share it appropriately. He also mentioned plans to distribute wheat in the future, highlighting the benefits of cooperation among downstream countries.

Despite Egypt's threats of war, the Prime Minister's message from Guba conveyed goodwill to both Sudan and Egypt, emphasizing the shared water resources. He expressed hope for regional growth through cooperation and emphasized the benefits of completing the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The completion of the Renaissance Dam is crucial for Ethiopia and the region, offering economic, social, and political benefits. Ethiopia can set an example for development and peace in the region, challenging colonial-era water laws that disadvantaged countries in the basin. The dam's completion will inspire confidence in Ethiopians and regional countries, showcasing Ethiopia's strength and right to utilize its resources.

GERD is a symbol of Ethiopian strength and determination. It is demonstrating Ethiopia's right to the Nile's resources through actions.

The completion of the Renaissance Dam will benefit the region by providing much-needed energy and fostering joint development projects. It will also attract investment and reduce poverty by ensuring a reliable power supply. The economic benefits of the dam are significant, especially in the context of advancing technology.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ethiopia's potential to become a major power producer in Africa, emphasizing the importance of utilizing this potential for technological advancement. Ethiopia's surplus energy can benefit neighboring countries and attract technology-driven investments.

Even before the dam's construction is fully completed, Ethiopia has already begun sharing electricity with neighboring countries, demonstrating its commitment to regional cooperation. The completion of the Renaissance Dam will further enhance these efforts and open doors for joint development projects, ultimately benefiting the entire region.

There are no benefits that countries gain from differences. The only way to survive is through cooperation. Countries located downstream of the Abbay River, as well as others, should come together round a table to discuss ways to develop equitable water use and share the benefits that can be earned from the river.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 3 OCTOBER 2024