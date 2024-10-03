Ethiopia: Addis to Host Irreechaa With Warm Welcome

The Addis Ababa Culture, Art, and Tourism Bureau has announced that extensive preparations are underway to warmly welcome guests for the upcoming Irreechaa festival.

Bureau Head Hirut Kassaw (PhD) briefed the media, stating that Addis Ababa is fully prepared to host visitors from Oromia State and other regions of the country for the festival. The celebrations will take place on October 5, 2024, at Hora Finfine in Addis Ababa, followed by a gathering on October 6, 2024, at Hora Arsedi in Bishoftu. The event is expected to attract millions of participants from all corners of Ethiopia.

Hirut highlighted that Irreechaa, a significant cultural event for the Oromo people and one of Ethiopia's largest outdoor celebrations, marks the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the harvest. She emphasized that this festival, typically held in September, is a prominent occasion that not only showcases Ethiopia's rich cultural heritage but also contributes to the growth of local tourism, further positioning Addis Ababa as a major tourist destination.

She noted that Irreechaa fosters social cohesion and unity among the Oromo people and beyond, serving as a cultural platform to express values of thanksgiving, forgiveness, peace, and love. The festival also has an economic dimension, connecting communities and promoting local businesses.

During Irreechaa, participants display their cultural and spiritual traditions through dance, song, and a celebration of beauty and aesthetics. The bureau head concluded by emphasizing the festival's role in strengthening unity and fraternity, making it more than just a cultural event but a symbol of national solidarity.

The event is held to express gratitude to Waaqa (God) for the blessings of the past year and to welcome the new season of abundance. Historically, Irreechaa has been celebrated for centuries at sacred natural sites, primarily near rivers or lakes, where participants offer prayers and praise.