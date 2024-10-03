Ethiopia: Vital Role of Women Among the Oromo People

The role of women in the Oromo society is huge and multidimensional. Aside from their role as mothers and wives, and shaping the family and society, their contributions to the community are enormous; felt across all aspects. From custodians of culture to contributors to the economy through engaging in various activities, including agriculture and trade, from peace brokers and promoters of group solidarity to advocators of women's rights, their duties and responsibilities are enormous.

Many Oromo women are actively involved in farming, cultivating crops that are essential for family sustenance and community food security. Their entrepreneurial spirit is also another blessing that Oromo women are well known and contributing significantly to local economies.

These economic roles not only support their families but also empower women to be financially independent and self-sufficient.

Besides their economic and cultural roles, the Oromo women also have a significant role in leadership and social stability in the form of mediators and decision-makers. Women in Oromo society often take on leadership roles within their families and community and they are frequently involved in conflict resolution, using their wisdom and insight to promote peace and harmony within their communities. What is more, in many cases, women participate in community decision-making processes, advocating for the needs and rights of their families and communities. Oromo women have increasingly become advocates for their rights and the rights of others. They are at the forefront of movements promoting gender equality, education, and social justice.

As it is mentioned in several pieces of literature, women have long been the backbone of Oromo society, playing a crucial role that transcends beyond traditional boundaries. Their contributions are woven into the fabric of cultural, social, economic, and political life, making them indispensable to the Oromo community.

The Oromo women are considered the keepers of culture and tradition. From storytelling to young ones to teaching traditional practices, passing down the knowledge, values, and customs of the Oromo people to the next generation as well as ensuring that the rich heritage of the Oromo people is well preserved, women always stand in the front line.

Their roles in ceremonies and cultural festivals, such as the Irreechaa, underscore their importance in maintaining cultural identity and promoting unity, solidarity, and peace not only among the Oromo people but also beyond.

Oromo women have a significant role in the Irreechaa Festival, which is one of the most important cultural celebrations of the Oromo people, marking a time of thanksgiving and renewal.

This vibrant event, marked annually at the end of the rainy season, draws thousands of participants to express gratitude for Waaqa (the Creator) for the bountiful harvest and other blessings of the past year.

During the festival, women actively participate in various activities, from organizing cultural performances to preparing traditional foods and drinks for the gatherings. Their contributions ensure that the festival is a true reflection of Oromo culture. Central to this celebration is the pivotal role of Oromo women, particularly the powerful symbol of Hade Siinqee.

Hade Siinqee encapsulates the strength, resilience, and unwavering spirit of Oromo women. Throughout history, these women have been the backbone of their communities, balancing family responsibilities while actively participating in cultural and social affairs.

Hade Siinqee embodies the values of nurturing, sacrifice, and community solidarity. Their roles extend beyond domestic duties; they are custodians of culture, passing down traditions, songs, and stories to future generations. In this regard, the presence of Hade Siinqee during the festival signifies the importance of women in preserving and promoting Oromo cultural heritage.

Hade Siinqee represents a collective identity, where women get together to support one another, share their experiences, and empower each other. This unity is vital, especially in the face of challenges such as gender inequity and societal pressures.

In Oromo culture, Siinqee is a special ritual stick (Ulee). Siinqee is an Afan Oromo word that symbolizes the thin stick females hold after marriage. It is one of the material cultures that has a social and religious power in the Gadaa a System. Mothers give 'Siinqee' to their daughters during marriage so that they can ensure their rights by using it and play cultural, economic, political, and religious roles in their society.

According to studies conducted on this material culture, if a woman has a Siinqee, she has to be respected, and nobody should fight with her. Here, it is very important to note that Siinqee applies to women who have been married in accordance with the Gadaa system. If the marriage is concluded outside the rules and regulations of Siinqee, like the case of marriage by force (butta), the woman does not enjoy the protection accorded by Siinqee. On the other hand, if a woman is married based on Siinqee, like in the case of kadhacha (marriage based on agreement between two families), she has the full rights to enjoy her privileges under Siinqee.

The Irreecha Festival is also one platform for Oromo women to showcase their talents, strength, and unity. The festival often features traditional dances, songs, and poetry recitals that celebrate the contributions of Hade Siinqee. Women dressed in vibrant, colorful traditional attires and adorned with magnificent jewelry, embodied the beauty and richness of Oromo culture.

The festival serves as a reminder of the importance of solidarity among women.

Scholars believe that the presence of strong Oromo women during the Irreechaa Festival inspires younger generations to embrace their cultural roots and take pride in their identity. By witnessing the active participation of women in the festival, young girls would be encouraged to pursue education, leadership roles, and community involvement, fostering a sense of empowerment.

And while marking the Irreechaa Festival, it is important to recognize and celebrate the role of Oromo women and the significance of Hade Siinqee in the social, cultural, economic, and political aspirations of their community. Their resilience and commitment to community development shore up the spirit of the festival. By honoring these women, we not only celebrate the vibrant culture of the Oromo people but also build a society that respects the social and cultural values of its forefathers and paves the way for women to continue to thrive and be inspired in all aspects of life.

Equally, recognizing and supporting the contributions of Oromo women is essential for fostering a more equitable and prosperous future for all. As they continue to overcome barriers and challenges they have encountered in their paces, their strength and resilience undoubtedly shape the future of the Oromo community for generations to come.

BY LEULSEGED WORKU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 3 OCTOBER 2024