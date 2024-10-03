Ethiopia: From the League to the UN - Ethiopia's Legacy of Global Leadership

It would be difficult to overlook Ethiopia's significant contribution to the United Nations (UN) founding. Ethiopia stood as a proud representative of the African continent and the black people during a period when many African nations were subject to colonial persecution. By sending a delegation to the 1945 United Nations Conference in San Francisco, Ethiopia helped set the groundwork for the UN's establishment.

At the San Francisco Conference, Ethiopian delegates not only contributed to the drafting of the UN Charter but also acted as the voice of African nations, ensuring that African perspectives were included. Ethiopia's pivotal involvement in shaping the United Nations from its inception also laid the groundwork for its later role in the formation of the Organization of African Union (OAU).

Ethiopia's global engagement precedes the UN, having been a member of the League of Nations, which many viewed as weak from its inception. When Ethiopia was invaded by fascist Italy in 1935, the League of Nations failed to respond effectively. This lack of action, especially from powerful countries that were meant to safeguard world peace, is often seen as one of the key reasons for the League's eventual ending.

Emperor Haile Selassie I of Ethiopia addressed the League of Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, where he condemned the inaction of the international community and decried the brutal invasion of Ethiopia by fascist forces. This powerful speech not only drew attention to Ethiopia's plight but also highlighted the broader weaknesses of the League of Nations.

Despite this history, Ethiopia continued to play an active role in promoting peace and security globally. From sending peacekeeping forces to Korea, Congo, Rwanda, and Darfur, Ethiopia has made indelible contributions to global peace and security, leaving a legacy that cannot be erased.

Ethiopia's involvement in the UN has not been limited to peacekeeping. The country has been a consistent advocate for collective security and global equality within the organization. Over the years, criticisms have emerged that the UN is dominated by the interests of powerful nations, particularly through the Security Council, where the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom hold veto power. These countries have been accused of prioritizing their national interests at the expense of fair representation for other regions, especially Africa and Latin America.

The Security Council, tasked with maintaining international peace and security, has faced growing criticism for its lack of inclusivity and slow responses to crises, particularly in Africa. For example, the Council's delayed and inadequate response to the Rwandan genocide and the Darfur conflict exposed significant shortcomings. Many African nations have since called for reforms to make the Council more representative, including adding permanent seats for African, Asian, and Latin American nations.

One of the most pressing concerns for Africa is its lack of permanent representation on the Security Council. Decisions made by the Council have often had a profound impact on African nations, yet the continent remains excluded from the decision-making process. This exclusion is particularly concerning given that the current structure of the Security Council reflects the power dynamics of a time when much of Africa was under colonial rule.

In light of these challenges, African nations have increasingly called for reforms to the Security Council. Proposals have been made to expand the number of permanent members to include representatives from Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Additionally, there have been calls to improve the decision-making processes within the Council to ensure more fair and effective responses to global challenges.

For Africa, the reform of the Security Council is not just about representation but about ensuring that the UN is equipped to address the challenges of the 21st century. As the second-most populous continent in the world, Africa's voices must be heard in shaping the future global order.

A key question in these discussions is which African country would represent the continent on the Security Council. Ethiopia has a strong case for this role. As a founding member of both the United Nations and the African Union the former OAU, Ethiopia has consistently contributed to the liberation of African nations from colonialism and has played a leadership role in the Pan-African movement.

Ethiopia's role in the formation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), which later became the African Union, further cements its legacy as a champion of African unity and solidarity.

Ethiopia's contributions to peacekeeping and conflict mediation in Africa and beyond also bolster its credentials. Furthermore, as one of Africa's five largest economies, Ethiopia's growing economic power enhances its bargaining position for a permanent seat on the Security Council.

However, Ethiopia is not the only nation vying for this role. Other potential candidates include South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, and Algeria. While the competition for Africa's seat on the Security Council will likely remain a contentious issue, Ethiopia's history and continued active participation in global affairs make it a strong nominee.

As Ethiopia looks to secure a permanent seat on the Security Council, it must engage in comprehensive diplomatic efforts to gain the support of African nations. This is not just about securing a seat at the table; it is about ensuring that Ethiopia remains an active participant on the global stage and continues to contribute to the future of international peace and security.

In summary, it is important to recognize the significant potential for Ethiopia to attain a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, which would provide the country with a valuable opportunity to expand its influence and impact on global affairs.

By consistently demonstrating proactive diplomatic efforts and strategic engagement, Ethiopia can effectively enhance its presence and leadership on the world stage, ultimately contributing to a more equitable and inclusive international framework.