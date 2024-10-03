East Africa: Senior Diplomat Pans Egypt's Irresponsible Act in HoA

3 October 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Yesuf ENDRIS

Ethiopia expressed its concern over the expanding militarization of Egypt into the Horn of Africa (HoA) could help terrorist Al-Shabab to recuperate from armament shortage.

Responding to Egypt's accusation on Ethiopia over the water utilization of the Nile River, Senior Diplomat representing Ethiopia at United Nations (UN), Kurbachew Tirfesa said that Egypt is dumping arms in the region-in the HoA that could potentially fall on the hands of Al-Shabab.

"Still Egypt is trying to stick to colonial policy of monopolizing the water of the Nile River. Ethiopia is known for respecting international principles, particularly equitable and reasonable use of its own natural resources," he said.

Egyptian diplomats have been accusing Ethiopia regarding the unresolved dispute over the Nile River water utilization, despite Ethiopia's call for a multilateral solution through the Nile Basin Initiative, of which most riparian countries are members

A day before kurabachew's speech at the 79th UN General Assembly, Deputy permanent representative of Ethiopia at UN, Ambassador Yoseph Kassaye stressed that the Grand Abbay Dam is fostering regional integration through energy, trade, and connectivity--factors Egypt fails to recognize. "Egypt advocates for a monopoly based on colonial-era arrangements, seeking veto power over the water development efforts of the countries that originate the Nile waters," he said.

In related news, Foreign Affairs State Minister, Ambassador. Mesganu Arga also discussed key issues affecting peace and stability in the region and other matters of shared interest with Germany's Special Envoy to Horn of

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.