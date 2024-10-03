East Africa: Senior Diplomat Pans Egypt's Irresponsible Act in HoA

Ethiopia expressed its concern over the expanding militarization of Egypt into the Horn of Africa (HoA) could help terrorist Al-Shabab to recuperate from armament shortage.

Responding to Egypt's accusation on Ethiopia over the water utilization of the Nile River, Senior Diplomat representing Ethiopia at United Nations (UN), Kurbachew Tirfesa said that Egypt is dumping arms in the region-in the HoA that could potentially fall on the hands of Al-Shabab.

"Still Egypt is trying to stick to colonial policy of monopolizing the water of the Nile River. Ethiopia is known for respecting international principles, particularly equitable and reasonable use of its own natural resources," he said.

Egyptian diplomats have been accusing Ethiopia regarding the unresolved dispute over the Nile River water utilization, despite Ethiopia's call for a multilateral solution through the Nile Basin Initiative, of which most riparian countries are members

A day before kurabachew's speech at the 79th UN General Assembly, Deputy permanent representative of Ethiopia at UN, Ambassador Yoseph Kassaye stressed that the Grand Abbay Dam is fostering regional integration through energy, trade, and connectivity--factors Egypt fails to recognize. "Egypt advocates for a monopoly based on colonial-era arrangements, seeking veto power over the water development efforts of the countries that originate the Nile waters," he said.

In related news, Foreign Affairs State Minister, Ambassador. Mesganu Arga also discussed key issues affecting peace and stability in the region and other matters of shared interest with Germany's Special Envoy to Horn of