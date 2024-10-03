East Africa: Ethiopia's September - A Month of Celebrations, Cultural Pride

September is a month of profound cultural, spiritual, and social significance in Ethiopia, marked by vibrant festivals and celebrations that showcase the country's deep religious and cultural diversity.

It comes following the rainy season of three months so that many feel delighted as the season changes to bright that represent hope. While many may be familiar with 'Enkutatash', the Ethiopian New Year, the month of September also features other major festivities such as 'Meskel', 'Demera', 'Irreechaa', and other New Year festivals in different regional states. Each of these festivals holds its own importance, from religious ceremonies to social gatherings, and collectively they reflect the affluence of Ethiopia's heritage.

Enkutatash: The Ethiopian New Year

Enkutatash, which translates to "gift of jewels," is the Ethiopian New Year, celebrated on September 11th (or 12th during leap years). This date corresponds with 'Meskerem 1' on the Ethiopian calendar, and it holds deep cultural, agricultural, and religious meaning for the people of Ethiopia.

Enkutatash has its roots in both biblical and historical traditions. It is believed that the name comes from the time of the Queen of Sheba, who, upon returning from her visit to King Solomon, was welcomed back with jewels and other gifts. In the Ethiopian Orthodox tradition, the New Year also marks the end of the rainy season and the beginning of a new cycle of life, symbolizing renewal and hope. In the church, 'Enkutatash' is celebrated with prayers of thanksgiving and hymns that reflect themes of renewal, peace, and blessings for the coming year.

On the other hand, Enkutatash is a time for reflecting on national identity and unity. As Ethiopia is a multi-ethnic, multi-lingual country with a complex history, the New Year offers a moment for people to come together, celebrate their shared heritage, and renew their collective aspirations. Throughout history, rulers and governments have used this time to communicate with their people, deliver messages of hope and national development, and reflect on the achievements and challenges of the past year.

The day further represents a moment of reconnection. Ethiopians, many of whom live in large, extended families, often travel home for the holiday. Family members gather to share meals, attend church services, and exchange gifts. It is also a time when children go door-to-door singing traditional songs, offering blessings, and receiving small gifts or money in return. The emphasis on community, togetherness, and charity fosters a sense of social solidarity that transcends ethnic or religious divisions.

Economically, the New Year also coincides with the completion of the rainy season and the beginning of crop harvest season. For agrarian communities, this time of the year is filled with sanguine as crops begin to yield their produce, bringing the promise of a good harvest and economic prosperity. As a result, local markets are bustling with activities during this period, as people buy and sell goods in preparation for the New Year celebrations.

Additionally, the New Year boosts sectors such as hospitality, retail, and transportation, as Ethiopians engage in festivities. Special traditional foods are prepared, and households make significant purchases to mark the occasion, stimulating economic activity across urban and rural areas.

'Enkutatash' celebrations are incredibly colorful and filled with symbolic meaning. Homes and public spaces are often decorated with fresh flowers, particularly the 'Adey Abeba', a yellow daisy that blooms in abundance at this time of the year, symbolizing the renewal of life after the rainy season.

Traditional dances, music, and cultural performances are held in public squares, and families gather to elaborate meals featuring dishes like 'dorowat' (chicken stew) and 'injera' (the staple Ethiopian flatbread). People appear dressed in traditional white and decorated clothes, singing songs, and exchanging greetings paints a vivid picture of national pride and cultural heritage.

Meskel: The Feast of the Holy Cross

The Feast of 'Meskel', celebrated on September 27 (or 28 during leap years), is another important event in the Ethiopian Orthodox Church. It commemorates the discovery of the True Cross by Queen Helena, the mother of the Roman Emperor Constantine the Great, in the 4th century.

For Ethiopian Orthodox Christians, 'Meskel' is one of the most revered religious holidays of the year. It is believed that Queen Helena found the cross upon which Jesus Christ was crucified through divine guidance. This discovery is seen as a monumental event in Christian history, as it strengthened the faith of early Christians and became a symbol of their victory over persecution.

The centerpiece of the 'Meskel' celebrations is the lighting of a large bonfire known as the 'demera', symbolizing the light of Christ and the discovery of the True Cross. The lighting of the 'demera' is often preceded by days of prayer, fasting, and reflection. In the Ethiopian Orthodox tradition, 'Meskel' is not just a religious event but a powerful symbol of faith, light, and hope for the nation.

Socially, Meskel is a time for Ethiopians to reconnect with their communities and celebrate together. Much like 'Enkutatash', it is a moment of collective joy, where neighbors and families come together to share meals, exchange greetings, and participate in traditional activities. It also plays a key role in maintaining cultural continuity, as traditional dances, songs, and rituals are performed across generations.

While primarily a religious holiday, 'Meskel' also has economic implications. The influx of tourists, both domestic and international, during this period stimulates the local economy, particularly in Addis Ababa, where the largest 'Meskel' bonfire is lit at 'Meskel Square'. Pilgrims and visitors flock to monasteries and churches, bringing with them economic activity that benefits local vendors, artisans, and service providers.

Markets are filled with people buying food, clothing, and other items for the celebrations. In rural areas, where the holiday is celebrated with equal fervor, livestock markets are particularly active, as families prepare for communal feasts.

The visual spectacle of 'Meskel' is one of its most defining features. The 'demera' (bonfire) is built using branches, flowers, and other natural materials, creating a towering structure that is set alight in a dramatic and symbolic ceremony. As the flames rise into the night sky, crowds gather around, singing hymns and offering prayers.

The celebration is accompanied by traditional music, dancing, and the wearing of bright, colorful attires. Priests and deacons, dressed in elaborate religious attires, lead processions that wind through streets and public squares, adding to the festive atmosphere. The sight of the giant 'demera' fire blazing against the backdrop of the night sky is one of the most iconic images of Ethiopian religious life.

Irreechaa: The Oromo Thanksgiving Festival

Irreechaa is one of the most important festivals for the Oromo people, Ethiopia's largest ethnic group. It is a thanksgiving festival celebrated in late September, marking the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the harvest.

The day is a time to give thanks to 'Waaqa' (God the creator) for the rains that have nourished the land and to ask for blessings for the coming harvest season. The festival is traditionally held at sacred water bodies, with the most famous celebration taking place at Lake Hora near Bishoftu (Hora Arsedi), a town located about 40 kilometers southeast of Addis Ababa. The celebration also takes place at Addis Ababa (Hora Finfinne) and other areas of the country with great mass gatherings.

During the festival, participants gather at the shores of the lake, carrying bundles of grass and flowers, which they dip into the water as a symbol of thanksgiving. Prayers are offered, songs are sung, and traditional dances are performed. The festival deeply serves as an important cultural marker for the Oromo people, reinforcing their identity and connection to the land.

Irreechaa is a time for the Oromo people to come together, not only to celebrate the harvest but also to strengthen communal bonds. It is a time of joy, where families reunite, friendships are renewed, and peace is fostered within the community. As with many other Ethiopian festivals, verity of foods play a central role, with traditional dishes shared among participants.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Entertainment Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The day also brings significant economic activity, particularly in cities like Addis Ababa, Bishoftu and others which see a large influx of visitors during the festival. Vendors set up stalls selling food, drinks, clothing, and other goods, while hotels and transportation services benefit from increased demand. The festival also provides an opportunity for local artisans to sell traditional crafts, boosting the local economy.

The celebration is a riot of color, with participants dressed in traditional Oromo attires, including brightly colored shawls and beads. The sight of thousands of people gathered by the lakeside, singing, dancing, and waving bundles of green grass and flowers, is a powerful image of cultural pride and unity.

In addition to Enkutatash, Meskel and Irreechaa, September is known for its various local and regional festivals that reflect Ethiopia's diverse cultural and religious landscape.

All in all, September in Ethiopia is a month of extraordinary cultural and religious significance. These festivals reflect the diversity and affluence of Ethiopia's heritage. They provide moments of joy, reflection, and communal unity, bringing together people from different religious, ethnic, and social backgrounds.

The festivals of September not only have religious importance but also play a vital role in Ethiopia's social, political, and economic life. They offer opportunities to the expression of identity, the reinforcement of communal bonds, and the stimulation of local economies through increased trade and tourism. Through vibrant and colorful celebrations, Ethiopia's September festivals continue to be a source of national pride, reflecting the country's enduring faith, resilience, and cultural diversity.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald