Zimbabwe: Food Festival to Foster Social Cohesion

The second edition of the Food Festival Zimbabwe to be held at First Capital Bank Sports Club in Harare on October 26 promises to unite people from different walks of life through a number of dishes from diverse cultures.

Dubbed "The Hot Summer Edition", the festival will feature food ranging from Zimbabwean traditional dishes from different parts of the country, to Japanese, European, and Thai flavors making the gathering a melting pot of culinary delights.

Attendees will embark on a gastronomic journey, exploring the unique flavors and ingredients that make each cuisine special.

The festival's event strategist Farai Chakabuda said the event will showcase unique food from different cultures.

"This summer, Zimbabwe's vibrant food scene is set to ignite with the highly anticipated Hot Summer Edition of The Food Festival," she said.

"This mouth-watering event promises to be a culinary cultural adventure like no other, showcasing a diverse range of local and international cuisine.

"But that is not all - the festival will also provide a platform for specialised food vendors to showcase and sell their unique offerings.

"For the adventurous eaters, there is grilled rabbit meat, a delicacy that is sure to tantalise the taste buds.

"And for those with dietary restrictions, a variety of vegan meals will be available, including vegetarian stir fry, wraps, and hearty vegetable stew."

The event will feature two renowned chefs, David Lupenga, the executive chef at Hyatt Regency Hotel, and Chef Gonzo, director of One Accord Hospitality School.

They will share their expertise and showcase their culinary skills, making the event a must-attend for foodies and culinary enthusiasts.

"Our objectives include promoting Zimbabwean cuisine and culture, providing a platform for local chefs and food vendors to showcase their talents, bringing together people from different

backgrounds and age groups to celebrate the universal language of food, and contributing to the growth of the local economy through tourism and job creation," said Chakabuda.

"People should come through to experience a culinary journey through Zimbabwe's diverse regions, with dishes and ingredients showcasing the country's rich culinary heritage."

The event will feature live music performances by local and regional artists, interactive cooking demonstrations and workshops, a fun-filled kids' zone with face painting, bounce houses, and a VIP lounge with exclusive food and drink options, and meet-and-greets with celebrity chefs.

"Whether you're a fan of traditional cuisine or looking to try something new, The Hot Summer Edition of The Food Festival Zimbabwe has something for everyone," said Chakabuda.