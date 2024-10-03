Zimbabwe: Three Die in Mapinga Chrome Mine Accident

THREE artisanal miners are reported to have died following a mine accident at Mapinga on Wednesday afternoon.

The three are believed to have died from smoke inhalation after they took a generator underground to power a jackhammer.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera did not have a report of the case, however, a police officer who was part of the team that attended the scene, said the bodies of the deceased, whose names are yet to be published, were retrieved around 6 pm, two hours after the mishap.