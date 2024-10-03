Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga in Hwedza to Bury His Aunt

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is in his rural home of Hwedza for the burial of his aunt Gogo Martha Chikata.

Gogo Chikata died on Sunday at the age of 102. Ministers and several senior Government officials have thronged Hwedza to commiserate with VP Chiwenga and his family.

Ministers present are Cdes Apollonia Munzverengi, Felix Mhona, Tatenda Mavetera and Tinoda Machakaire.

Gogo Chikata also had a hand in the country's liberation struggle as her homestead was a well-known sanctuary for the freedom fighters as they were persecuting the liberation struggle.

To this end, a number of both serving and retired senior Zimbabwe Defence Forces officials who prosecuted the war of independence have also come for the burial of Gogo Chikata.