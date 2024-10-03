Zambia: United States and Zambia Strengthen Efforts to Combat Gender-Based Violence

Stuttgart — The United States military partnered with the Zambian Defense Force (ZDF) to host a workshop in Lusaka from September 23 to October 2 to strengthen the ZDF's capabilities to combat gender-based violence. The workshop, led by retired Chief Master Sergeant Dr. Keith Castille, focused on building the capacity of the ZDF to protect women from violence and sexual assault under the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) framework. The workshop featured sessions on empathy, implicit bias, and trauma-informed care.

"This year, we have seen remarkable progress in the partnership between the United States and Zambia to prevent gender-based violence and sexual exploitation and abuse," said Air Force Lt Col Linda Jones, Chief of Africa Global Health Engagements for USAFE-AFAFRICA. "The dedication from ZDF participants has been profound, and the strides we've made are far-reaching." Jones also emphasized the growing impact of Zambia's commitment to combatting sexual exploitation and abuse."The Zambia Defense Force has shown extraordinary initiative, and it's clear they are on the path to becoming a regional leader in this space. With every session, the ZDF continues to reinforce their capability to tackle these crucial issues, not just within their forces, but across society," she added.

ZDF Army Col. Cynthia Chimpusa, Director of Civil-Military Cooperation said, "We are honored to work alongside the U.S. team to strengthen our capabilities in addressing gender-based violence and sexual assault. This partnership is a testament to our mutual commitment to protecting our communities. As we look ahead, we aim to expand the Sexual Assault Prevention Framework (SAPR) within the ZDF and establish a dedicated office to handle these matters."

Lt Col. Jones also highlighted the strategic value of the Preventing Gender-Based Violence (PGBV) initiative saying that "by addressing these critical issues, we're not only protecting individuals but contributing to broader security and stability. The work done here is making an immediate difference, and it will have a long-term impact. We are proud to stand with Zambia as it leads the charge against gender-based violence."

This workshop marked the completion of the third phase of the five-phase PGBV program in Zambia, with plans to continue advancing WPS objectives throughout 2025.