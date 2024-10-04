Africa: Connect and Inspire - Navigating Power Dynamics - Unpacking Issues of Culture and Stereotypes

press release

"We recently hosted the second edition of Connect and Inspire, a special session exclusively for women participating in the Women Creating Wealth (WCW) programme. This platform allows women to connect, share their journeys, and inspire one another. The theme for this edition was "Power Dynamics - Issues of Culture and Stereotypes."

Four women shared their powerful stories. Janine Horn, a Financial Adviser with Momentum Financial Planning, CEO of The DragonFly Institute, and a Consumer Financial Literacy Speaker and Mentor, discussed the challenges she faced entering the corporate world. She spoke about how her background negatively influenced her self-perception and how she had to undergo a healing process to overcome these obstacles.

Fiona Khuma-Phiri, owner of House of ARIONA from Lilongwe, Malawi, shared her experience with power dynamics. After studying and graduating in engineering, she resigned from the field to pursue her dreams in entrepreneurship. She explained how this decision was not well received by her parents, who came from corporate backgrounds and viewed traditional jobs as the ones that pay the bills. Fiona spoke candidly about the efforts she had to make to prove herself in the world of entrepreneurship.

Noreen Lionel Mawalla, owner of Agri Tuni Halisi in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, shared her transition from a career in law to becoming an agribusiness owner. She also touched on her personal battles surrounding inheritance, where power dynamics played a significant role, despite her father's original intentions.

Dineo Molokoane of Shedding Light shared her journey from the corporate world to marriage, where power dynamics within her relationship affected her business ventures. Ultimately, this led to her divorce, but it also gave her the courage to pursue her dreams, which she is now fully living.

The session also featured a panel discussion on best practices for entrepreneurs in today's world. Panellists Dr Louisa Niehaus from Pretoria, South Africa, and Mphatso Magwaya Yobe of Anathu's Investments from Lilonge, Malawi, emphasised the importance of therapy for entrepreneurs, noting that unresolved personal issues can resurface and impact business performance. Mphatso highlighted the significance of maintaining balance as an entrepreneur and staying true to oneself in areas such as finances, growth, and success, stressing that authenticity is key to thriving in business.

We were deeply inspired by each of our speakers and their resilience in overcoming challenges, silencing the naysayers, and ultimately lifting themselves up to succeed."