Sudan War - 'Horror' Grows As Reports of Summary Executions Emerge

The UN-designated human rights expert on Sudan has called for the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), along with their allied militias, to take immediate steps to protect civilians in greater Khartoum amid escalating violence and alarming reports of summary executions.

The warning on Thursday comes as the SAF launched a major offensive last month to regain control of key areas currently held by the RSF. The two armies led by rival generals have been locked in a brutal power struggle since April 2023.

The fighting has driven more than 11 million people from their homes in Sudan, including around 2.9 million forced into neighbouring countries as refugees. Together with climate shocks and devastating disasters, the fighting has destroyed countless livelihoods, plunging the country into a deep hunger crisis.

September offensive

According to the UN human rights office, OHCHR, the latest offensive, which started on 25 September, has involved SAF airstrikes and artillery targeting RSF positions, particularly around major entry points to the capital Khartoum, including the strategically important Halfaya Bridge.

These attacks have reportedly resulted in dozens of civilian casualties and severe damage to essential infrastructure.

Radhouane Nouicer, the Expert designated by the UN High Commissioner for Human on the situation in Sudan, said the escalation in greater Khartoum "echoed the horrors" of the initial period of the conflict in April 2023.

It could result in a large number of civilian casualties among people trapped next to strategic locations, serious human rights violations and massive displacement, he warned.

Summary executions

As fighting rages, the UN-designated expert highlighted disturbing reports of the summary execution of dozens of young men, particularly from the Halfaya neighborhood in Khartoum-North (Bahri). Up to 70 young men are believed to have been killed in recent days.

Allegedly, these executions were carried out by SAF forces and the Al-Baraa Bin Malik Brigade, a militia that has voiced support for the SAF.

"Videos circulating in media have shown the bodies of young men, purportedly killed based on suspicion of affiliation or collaboration with the RSF. This is beyond despicable and contravenes all human rights norms and standards," the expert said.

One video reportedly showed armed men in SAF uniforms stating they are from Khartoum-North and that they had killed six men accused of looting.

Wars have rules

Mr. Nouicer called for all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights laws, emphasizing the need to protect civilians from arbitrary executions and violence.

He also urged a swift, independent investigation into the killings, with those responsible being held accountable under international standards.

"Even in war, there are rules," Mr. Nouicer said, stressing that impunity for such acts must end immediately.

UN-designated expert

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights appointed Mr. Nouicer, a Tunisian national, as his Expert on the Situation of Human Rights in Sudan in December 2022, succeeding Adama Dieng.

This followed a Human Rights Council resolution that requested the UN rights chief "designate without delay" an expert to monitor the situation in Sudan since the military takeover of 25 October 2021 until the restoration of its civilian-led Government, in cooperation and engagement with UN offices, civil society and national stakeholders.

There are similar designated experts for the rights situation in Haiti and Colombia.

The UN-designated experts are different from Special Rapporteurs and independent working groups, who are mandated and appointed directly by the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.