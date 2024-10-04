Zimbabwe: Just U.S.$1,200!! Teachers Reiterate Salary Increment Demands - Say Govt Is Focusing More On Torturing Them Than Their Welfare

4 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

TEACHERS have reiterated their demands for a salary increment that will get them at least US$1,200 per month.

They currently get not more than US$350 per month against a food poverty line (FPL) of over US$500, weakened local currency and a worsening economy.

In a statement to celebrate World Teachers Day, labour organisation Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (ARTUZ) called on government to give them a wage that could cover basics and ensure they save.

"ARTUZ calls upon the employer to review salaries and pay a fair wage that enables teachers to cater for basics and have savings. A minimum of US$1,260 is all that teachers are demanding," read the statement.

The day is being commemorated under the theme, "Valuing Teacher Voices: Towards a New Social Contract for Education."

ARTUZ, a militant teachers' union, accused the government of spending too much time plotting against its leaders, abducting and torturing them rather than improving teachers' welfare.

ARTUZ's comment comes barely a month after its secretary-general Robson Chere was dragged out of a plane at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, forcibly disappeared, tortured and later dumped at Harare Central police station.

"The state is urged to stop the relentless attack on ARTUZ and focus on protecting the freedom of association of ARTUZ teachers," added the statement.

"ARTUZ condemns the ongoing attack on ARTUZ by the Zimbabwean state. The union has endured office raids, abductions, torture and incarceration of leaders, suspensions and discharge of members."

ARTUZ president Obert Masaraure has also been a victim of state excesses in the past.

