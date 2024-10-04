Aid efforts have been suspended and hundreds have been killed since fighting broke out in Sudan on 15 April. Large parts of Khartoum (pictured here) now resemble a ghost town.

Today, 3 October 2024, the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) announced the nomination of Sudan’s Emergency Response Rooms for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize. In the face of the devastating war that has ravaged Sudan since April 2023, the Sudanese Emergency Response Rooms have emerged as beacons of hope and resilience.

These dedicated teams of volunteers have tirelessly worked to provide essential humanitarian aid, medical assistance, and protection to millions of displaced and vulnerable individuals. Their unwavering commitment to saving lives and preserving human dignity has made a profound impact on the Sudanese people during their darkest hour. The Emergency Response Rooms have demonstrated extraordinary courage and compassion in the midst of extreme danger. They have risked their own safety to reach those in need, providing food, water, shelter, and medical care.

Their efforts have been instrumental in preventing widespread famine, disease, and suffering. Moreover, they have played a crucial role in protecting civilians from violence and ensuring their human rights. The work of the Sudanese Emergency Response Rooms is a testament to the power of human solidarity and the importance of humanitarian action.

Their unwavering dedication to alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people is truly inspiring. It is imperative that the international community recognize and support their extraordinary efforts by nominating them for the Nobel Peace Prize. We call upon all international actors to support this nomination in solidarity with the Sudanese people and recognition for the great humanitarian efforts taken by the Emergency Response Rooms.

By awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to the Sudanese Emergency Response Rooms, the world would send a powerful message of solidarity and support to the people of Sudan. It would also serve as a recognition of the vital role that humanitarian organizations play in times of crisis.