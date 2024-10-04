Ethiopia: National Committee Launches Efforts to Evacuate 'Vulnerable' Ethiopians From Lebanon Amid Growing Calls for Urgent Assistance

Addis Abeba — The National Committee has announced efforts to facilitate the return of 'vulnerable' Ethiopians from Lebanon, as growing calls from Ethiopian nationals in the country urge for evacuation amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

In a statement, the National Committee, chaired by State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Birtukan Ayano, said it is exploring "various options" to ensure the safe return of Ethiopians affected by the security situation in Lebanon.

The committee has reviewed the ongoing registration of Ethiopian citizens at the Consulate General in Beirut and is working to increase the capacity of the consulate with additional personnel and technological support, state media reported

"The committee is making extensive efforts to facilitate the return of vulnerable Ethiopians by utilizing all available options," said Ambassador Birtukan, urging Ethiopians in Lebanon to complete their registration at the consulate.

The National Committee's efforts follow growing appeals from Ethiopian nationals in Lebanon, many of whom are migrant domestic workers, for assistance in leaving the country. Lebanon hosts more than 250,000 migrant workers, many from Ethiopia, who have been impacted by the rising violence.

Aregash Tufa, a nanny displaced multiple times due to airstrikes, told VOA's Horn of Africa Service, "There are frightening and terrible noises... we are pleading for a way to return home." Another Ethiopian worker, Medina Hayilee, who has been in Beirut for four years, expressed fear for her life, saying, "All of us are in a horrible situation... explosions have become a daily experience."

Additionally, Selamawit Tesfaye, who has worked in Lebanon as a caregiver for six years, told VOA that two Ethiopian women were reportedly killed in recent Israeli airstrikes in southeastern Lebanon.