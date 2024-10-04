Zimbabwe: Seven Killed in Tragic Wedza Road Crash

Seven people have been confirmed dead, and nine others injured in a horrific road accident in Wedza, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said in a statement released on Wednesday.

According to national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the tragic incident occurred yesterday afternoon when a Toyota Quantum vehicle carrying 15 passengers veered off the road and overturned along Wedza Mutiweshiri Road.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 02nd October 2024 at around 1400 hours at the 5-kilometre peg along Wedza Mutiweshiri Road. Seven people were killed while nine others were injured when a Toyota Quantum vehicle with 15 passengers on board veered off the road and overturned before landing on its wheels," Commissioner Nyathi said.

Commissioner Nyathi said five passengers died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to St Mary's Hospital in Wedza.

The victims, whose identities were confirmed by their next of kin, include individuals from the same family.

Among the deceased are Evans Marerwa (37), a police officer employed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, and several of his relatives, including Liberty Marerwa (31), Mendy Marerwa (12), Panashe Marerwa (25), and Ethel Mhena, a one-year-old infant.

Others who lost their lives were identified as Wirimai Munhuuripi (49) of Norton, and Yvonne Meki (26) of Kuwadzana 5, Harare.

The nine survivors were transported to St Mary's Hospital, where they are receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the accident.

Commissioner Nyathi highlighted the importance of road safety, urging drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores motorists to exercise extreme caution and adhere to speed limits on the roads. Above all, drivers are urged to prioritize road safety in order to curb road accidents," Nyathi said.