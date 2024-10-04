Zimbabwe/Zambia: Young Warriors Lose to Zambia in Cosafa Cup Semi-Final

Two second-half goals from behind were not enough to save the Young Warriors from losing to Zambia in a COSAFA Cup semi-final match played on Thursday afternoon at ABB stadium in Maputo, Mozambique.

Despite playing a 2-2 draw in regulation time, Zimbabwe men's under 20 team lost 6-5 on penalty shootouts, a result which saw team head coach Simon Marange crying during a post-match interview.

Zimbabwe conceded an early goal in the 7th minute after Pascal Phiri fired in a rebound.

Young Chipolo Polo doubled their lead through David Singwinda, who freely directed in a cross in the 25th minute to give his side a healthy 2-0 lead.

Coming back to the second half, Zimbabwe scored their consolation goal in 63 minutes through Prince Nlovu who then added another one in the 75th minute later to complete his brace, hence sending the game into penalty shootouts.

Aaron Phiri missed the opening penalty for Zambia, giving Zimbabwe an edge which they failed to take advantage of as Prince Ndlovu was denied by Neverson Banda in the fifth spot, hence sending the match to sudden death where Zimbabwe eventually lost.

"I'm proud of the boys, I think they gave everything," said Zimbabwe coach Simon Marange before asking to be excused from the interview as tears streamed down his face.

Marange had to continue with the interview after he was consoled by his colleagues.

The Orlando Pirates under 21 coach then went on to applaud the players for a brave campaign.

"I'm proud of the boys and I think it is the same back home they should be happy for the boys," added an emotional Marange.

By beating Zimbabwe, Zambia registered for a place in the final where they will play South Africa.

Other than grabbing a spot in the final, Young Chipolo Polo also automatically qualified for the 2025 under 20 AFCON finals as the two representatives from Southern Africa together with Amajita.