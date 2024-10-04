South Africa: Cosatu Salutes Legendary Gospel Artist Solly Moholo

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) is saddened by the passing of legendary gospel artist Solomon Molokoane, popularly known as Solly Moholo. The iconic musician passed away at the age of 65 this week, after falling ill while on tour in Botswana last month.

Ntate Solly Moholo was not only a household name in the country's traditional gospel music, he was also an undeniably talented artist who had an impeccable ability to use various elements of his music that infiltrated boundaries, harmonising beyond entertainment and bringing healing to millions of South Africans and across the continent.

He was also an activist in his own right. He composed pieces that addressed pertinent societal ills that are ravaging our communities. In January this year, he released a single condemning the killing of police officers in the country, an acceptable scourge that is targeting brave SAPS members who die while executing their duty to protect and serve. Recently he proved his versatility by exploring with the Amapiano genre to engage the youth on crime and substance abuse.

Born in Soshanguve, Solly Moholo's career spanned decades with energetic performances and signature "Mokhukhu dance". His string of albums from the early 2000s and songs such as 'Ba Mmitsa Ka Mabitso and 'Damsey Wa Legangele' showcased excellence in his craft.

COSATU pays tribute to this iconic musician who touched the lives of many and added his voice to the fabric of our society. His music will live on, and so will his teachings.

Sincerest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and fans.