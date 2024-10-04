Ethiopia: Govt Vows to Strengthen Health Financing to Further Improve Ethiopia's Health Services

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Health announced that it has been working to enhance health financing in collaboration with its development partners to further improve the healthcare services across Ethiopia.

The six years Health Financing Improvement Program (HFIP), implemented with the support of USAID with the objective of expanding health insurance coverage for Ethiopians, has been successfully completed.

The program made significant progress in supporting reforms to achieve universal health coverage, and improve access to quality primary healthcare by reducing financial barriers.

Addressing the completion of the health financing program project implemented for the past six years with the support of USAID, State Minister of Health Ayele Teshome highlighted the Ethiopian government's dedication in improving healthcare services through various strategies.

The State Minister emphasized that the Ministry of Health is actively collaborating with numerous partners and stakeholders to enhance healthcare services and strengthen health financing, which aims to address the community's evolving health needs effectively

The health financing strategy has prioritized enhancing financial resources for the health sector, adopting a different approach to improve health service coverage and quality, he added.

Over the past two decades, per capita health expenditure has significantly increased from 4.5 USD in 1995/96 to 36 USD in 2019/2020, the state minister said.

According to Ayele, Ministry of Health's medium-term development and investment plan aims to sustain and expand upon the remarkable achievements in health services and needs. This strategic plan focuses on resource mobilization, efficient allocation, and improved accountability and transparency in resource management.

He emphasized the importance of government-private sector collaboration to achieve national health priorities and transition towards sustainable health financing through domestic resource mobilization.

He acknowledged the continued crucial role of partners, including USAID, in improving community-based health insurance.

The State minister also highlighted the effectiveness of USAID's efforts and emphasized the need for ongoing partnerships in areas like financial investment, technical support, and policy support to address future health financing challenges.

USAID Deputy Mission Director Eleanor TanPiengco, underscored the project's significant contribution to expanding health insurance coverage and strengthening health financing in Ethiopia.

She emphasized the positive impact of accessible healthcare on public health, economic stability, and individual well-being.

USAID is committed to improving the health of the Ethiopian people and building a healthcare system that ensures universal access to essential services. Its support has enabled over 52 million people to benefit from community-based health insurance programs.

The conclusion of this USAID project marks a key step in Ethiopia's path toward universal health coverage. The reforms introduced through the program will continue to improve quality of healthcare services and access for all Ethiopians, creating a more equitable and efficient healthcare system.