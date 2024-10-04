Egypt Keen On Sustaining Its Security Amid Unprecedented Regional Challenges - PM

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly emphasized the commitment of the president, the government, and all state institutions to uphold Egyptian stability and security amidst the current unprecedented regional challenges.

During a meeting with prominent intellectuals on Wednesday, Madbouly highlighted Egypt's focus on its national security capabilities, including military, political, economic, and social security.

"When we look at the map of the surrounding region, we find that Egypt is an oasis of security and stability in the area," Madbouly stated during the meeting.

He underlined the enduring principles of Egyptian policy throughout its history, emphasizing the nation's focus on its own interests without external aspirations.

"It is a country that ... views national and regional security as fundamental, and its creed has always been to protect and defend its interests, while never harboring external desires or ambitions."

He also underscored the creed of the Egyptian Armed Forces in defending the borders and capabilities of the Egyptian state, affirming that Egypt's diplomatic, political, commercial, and economic relationships stem from the state's commitment to safeguarding its interests.

Madbouly's remarks come at a time when the Middle East is embroiled in a growing conflict that originated from the Israeli war in Gaza, which began on October 7 and claimed the lives of more than 41,600 Palestinian lives.

Besides Gaza, Israel has breached Lebanese sovereignty to intensify its strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of over 1,900 individuals, including women and children, during a year of cross-border clashes between both sides.

Israel also carried out multiple assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, over the past months, triggering a significant missile attack from Iran on Israel on Tuesday.

Israel has pledged a "painful" response to Iran, with Israeli officials indicating potential infrastructure targets including gas or oil rigs, or direct strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, escalating the risk of all-out war in the region.

Israel has also launched extensive attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen recent months. Since the start of the Gaza war, Houthis have conducted frequent drone and missile attacks against Israel and targeted Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea in support of the Palestinian brethren.

Madbouly emphasized the exceptional and critical phase that the region and the world are currently experiencing, with rapid political changes unfolding and hindering governments from envisioning the near future.

"It is not an exaggeration if we say that within two or three hours, we do not know what will happen. During this meeting, a drastic change could occur that would impact us for decades to come," he said.

Madbouly stressed the state's priority to ensure the provision of all essential services and living requirements for Egyptian citizens with minimal burdens and implications, given the magnitude of these regional challenges.

He acknowledged that the surrounding political and geopolitical situation has significantly impacted Egypt's economy, with the Suez Canal experiencing a revenue decline of over 60% in the past six months, amounting to $550-600 million monthly due to regional tensions.