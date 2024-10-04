Ethiopia's historical role as a regional and international peacekeeper is well-established. In the ever-evolving landscape of global security, Ethiopia stands out as a beacon of peace and stability. With a rich history of peacekeeping deployments dating back to the Korean War in 1951, the country has cemented its role as a trusted partner in the United Nations' efforts to maintain international peace and security.

As the leading contributor of peacekeeping forces globally, Ethiopia has deployed its soldiers to conflict-torn regions across Africa and beyond. From the scorching deserts of Darfur to the lush plains of South Sudan, members of the National Defense Force peacekeepers have not only upheld their duty to protect civilians and restore stability, but they have also made tangible improvements to local communities.

Through their tireless efforts, members of the Ethiopian Defense Forces have built schools, health clinics, and critical infrastructure, transforming the lives of those affected by conflict.

Ethiopia's first deployment of troops to the Korean Peninsula in 1951 marked a pivotal moment, not only in the country's peacekeeping history but also in the trajectory of South Korea's remarkable economic transformation. The presence and dedication of the Ethiopian peacekeepers, who fought alongside their UN counterparts, played a crucial role in maintaining the fragile armistice and providing the necessary stability for South Korea to begin its journey towards economic prosperity.

The ENDF's peacekeeping role was also pivotal in Liberia's journey towards stability and prosperity. During the country's civil war, the ENDF deployed troops to support the UN peacekeeping mission, playing a vital role in disarming combatants, securing key locations, and facilitating the transition to a democratically elected government. The ENDF's steadfast commitment and professionalism contributed to the establishment of lasting peace, paving the way for Liberia's remarkable economic and social progress in the years that followed.

Furthermore, the ENDF's presence in Rwanda during the country's darkest hour was a testament to its unyielding dedication to global peace. Amid the horrific genocide, the ENDF's contingent worked tirelessly to protect civilians, provide humanitarian aid, and support the efforts to bring normalcy. The ENDF's actions during this period were instrumental in laying the groundwork for Rwanda's remarkable recovery and transformation into the thriving, peaceful nation it is today.

The ENDF's involvement in Somalia's peacekeeping efforts has been equally significant. Since the early 1990s, the ENDF has been a consistent presence in the country, contributing to the stabilization of the region and the restoration of the Somali government's authority. Through their tireless efforts, the ENDF has been instrumental in securing key infrastructure, facilitating humanitarian aid delivery, and training local security forces, laying the groundwork for Somalia's gradual recovery.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to this noble cause, stating that the Ethiopian army has sacrificed life and limb to protect the peace of all peoples, and that the country's defense forces are "symbols of peace wherever they go."

The United States has also repeatedly expressed gratitude for the role the Ethiopian National Defense Force plays in regional stability.

The success of Ethiopia's peacekeeping operations has not gone unnoticed by the international community. Their unwavering commitment to serving the greater good has earned them widespread international acclaim by the United Nations, the United States, Canada, and various military attachés lauding Ethiopia's invaluable contribution to maintaining peace and security around the world.

Canada has also commended Ethiopia's remarkable work in empowering and enhancing the participation of women in peacekeeping missions, with Larisa Galadza, the Peace and Stabilization Director-General of Global Affairs Canada, lauding the country's leadership in gender equality as Ethiopia has also notably made strides in promoting gender parity within its peacekeeping contingents.

Furthermore, the United Nations has described Ethiopia as one of its "strongest partners" in peacekeeping, with the UN Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix recognizing the country's invaluable contribution in the disputed region of Abyei.

Ethiopia stands as the major contributor of peacekeeping forces globally, serving in various missions. This remarkable achievement underscores the nation's profound belief in the transformative power of peace and stability, and its unwavering dedication to fostering a more just and peaceful world.

Ethiopia has been involved in multiple peacekeeping missions in Somalia. In the early 2000s, the country intervened to combat the Islamic Courts Union, accused of harboring Al-Shabaab militants. Then, it has been a key participant in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), supporting the people and government of Somalia against Al-Shabaab.

Overall, Ethiopia has been a significant contributor to peacekeeping efforts in Africa and beyond. Its contributions to international peace extended beyond the continent. It has participated in the United Nations peacekeeping missions in various parts of the world, demonstrating its commitment to global peace and security. The country's involvement in these missions has helped to protect civilians, stabilize conflict-affected areas, and promote human rights.

In 2022, three Ethiopian peacekeepers were posthumously honored at the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers ceremony, awarded the prestigious Dag Hammarskjöld Medal for making the ultimate sacrifice while serving under the UN flag. This recognition underscores the Ethiopia's National Defense Force longstanding history of participating in UN peacekeeping missions, a legacy that spans decades.

It must be borne in mind that preventing destabilization in the Horn of Africa requires a concerted effort from all member states. Cooperation, dialogue, and shared responsibility are essential to address the root causes of conflict and promote sustainable mutual development. Building trust among regional actors, to address economic disparities, and strengthen regional institutions are key priorities in this regard.

Ethiopia has been playing a pivotal role in fostering regional cooperation and progress. Its efforts have facilitated economic integration, political stability, and sustainable development in the region.

However, Egypt's presence in Somalia will not stabilize the region whatsoever.

Ethiopia's deal with Somaliland to secure maritime routes and establish naval base is legitimate. This is more profound for mutual economic benefits to the two sides and the entire region given the growing security concerns in the Red Sea region, including piracy, terrorism, and geopolitical rivalries. With a population of 120 and growing economies, peace and stability in the region is the national interest of Ethiopia.

Hence, Ethiopia has legitimate rights to have maritime routes, guided by international law, cooperation and peaceful means. More than ever, Ethiopia is committed to regional peace and development based on the common destiny of the region.

All told, Ethiopia's role in regional cooperation has been multifaceted and genuine. The country's efforts to promote economic integration, political stability, and development have contributed significantly to the overall well-being of the Horn of Africa. As Ethiopia continues to play a leading role in the region, it is essential to address the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities to ensure a more prosperous and peaceful future for the people of the region.