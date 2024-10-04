Tanzania: Youth Encouraged to Invest in Agricultural Sector

3 October 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Regional Commissioner Fatma Mwassa has encouraged young people to invest in the agricultural sector to achieve their economic goals.

RC Mwassa said youth should utilise the abundant investment opportunities, including tourism sector, to improve their living standard.

She made the remarks on Wednesday while handing 60 motorcycles worth 151.3m/- to young people who are members of the Umoja wa Vijana Karagwe Saccos (UVIKASA), held at Kayanga township in Karagwe District.

"The agricultural sector offers diverse employment opportunities. Young people are encouraged to invest in the agricultural sector for their economic empowerment. The government is ready to assist them to attain their goals," she said.

Ms Mwassa explained that the region has set aside about 10,000 hectares which would benefit 10,000 youths through improved coffee production.

She also advised them to utilise meaningfully the motorcycles by repaying the loan to enable other youths to benefit from the revolving scheme.

"You should also adhere to road safety regulations. Many accidents are being caused by reckless driving and failure to adhere to road safety regulations," she explained.

UVIKASA Chairman, Yahya Kateme informed RC that the Saccos, which was established in 2009, had to-date issued loans worth 2.5bn/- to over 1,000 members.

