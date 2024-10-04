South Africa: Please Call Me Inventor Marks 24th Anniversary with Court Battle - South African News Briefs - October 04, 2024

Discott/Wikimedia Commons
Vodacom shop in Cape Town International Airport.
4 October 2024
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

 

Please Call Me Inventor Marks 24th Anniversary with Court Battle

Nkosana Makate, the inventor of "Please Call Me," will mark the 24th anniversary of submitting his proposal to Vodacom while fighting in the Constitutional Court for what he believes is fair compensation, reports TimesLIVE. The court has set November 21 as the date for Vodacom's appeal against the Supreme Court of Appeal's (SCA) ruling, which favored Makate after he rejected a R47 million compensation offer from Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. Coincidentally, November 21 will be exactly 24 years since Makate submitted the idea that led to the successful "Please Call Me" concept. Makate was thrilled that the highest court had set a date. The SCA ruling had overturned Vodacom's R47 million offer and ordered the company to compensate Makate between 5% and 7.5% of the total voice revenue generated by the service over 18 years, starting in March 2001, plus interest. In February, Vodacom approached the Constitutional Court seeking to overturn the SCA's decision, arguing that it could result in a payout of up to R63 billion - a figure Makate disputes, estimating his compensation at around R9.6 billion based on the SCA ruling.

Disgraced Midwife's Trial Set for May 2025

The case against former midwife Yolande Maritz has been transferred to the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, reports IOL. The trial is scheduled to begin on May 12, 2025. Maritz, a deregistered and disgraced nurse, allegedly administered medication to pregnant women, which is suspected of causing deaths and birth complications. She was stripped of her midwife registration in 2021 after the South African Nursing Council found her guilty of negligent and unprofessional conduct. Two mothers, Carien Möller and Alysia von Kloëg, filed criminal complaints in 2020 and 2022, respectively, claiming Maritz's negligence led to Von Kloëg's son dying nine days after birth and left Möller's daughter with cerebral palsy. Allegations suggest that over four years, Maritz's actions resulted in the deaths of five babies, while several others were left severely disabled.

74-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death by Boyfriend

A 74-year-old woman was found stabbed to death, allegedly by her boyfriend, in a housing complex in Cornubia City, KwaZulu-Natal, reports IOL. Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) was alerted by a resident around 5 p.m., who reported the discovery during a wellness check. Paramedics found the woman on a bed in the lower level of the home, topless and with multiple stab wounds to her face and head. A blood-stained blue t-shirt was found on the sofa next to the bed, RUSA said. Neighbors reported hearing the couple arguing earlier and suspect that the argument turned violent. The boyfriend fled the scene following the discovery.

More South African news

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.