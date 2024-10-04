Uganda: 11.9 Million Ugandans Are Illiterate - Census Report

The latest 2024 census report released by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics(UBOS) has indicated that 26% of Ugandans are illiterate.

The main report released on Thursday indicated that of the 45.9 million Ugandans, 74% are literate, meaning they can ably read and write any of the languages spoken in the country.

The same report also indicates that 26% people are illiterate, a percentage that translates into 11,934,000 Ugandans.

Regions

The report shows Buganda at 85.5% has the biggest number of literates with Ankole at 78.9%, Kigezi 76.1%, Bukedi at 76.1%, Lango at 74.9 and Busoga 71.7% at respectively.

The census results also show that Karamoja at 25.4% has the least number of literate people meaning that 74.6% of people in the region are illiterate.

The report also shows that more females at 24.1% don't have any formal education at all while 3.95% males have attained at least primary education but not completed it .

The census also shows that the number of females and males who have completed primary education is almost the same .

The report also shows that Karamoja at 74.2% leads in the number of children between the age of 6 and 12 who are out of school while 32.2% in West Nile and 27.9% in Acholi are not in primary school, leading the pack.

The census results also show that 89.4% of parishes in the country have at least one primary school, 74.1% of these having at least a government school, 57.2% at least a private school.

The study also shows that at least 70.8% of sub counties in the country have a secondary school, 62.2% of these having at least a government secondary school and 54.5% private secondary schools.

Speaking during the release of the final census report, Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja said the data from the census will guide government in planning for its citizens.

"Therefore, I implore all stakeholders to receive and interrogate these statistics with a view to improving the planning and service delivery in our in your respective sectors, I mean ministries, departments and agencies, including local governments and for the benefit of our population. I also improvise, to ensure that this report is widely disseminated at all levels for wider usage and appreciation," Nabbanja said.