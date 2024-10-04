Uganda: Henry Katanga's Sister Tells Court of Domestic Violence Before Tragedy

During her testimony, Nyangweso revealed that Katanga had long been suspicious of his wife's actions.

KAMPALA - The murder trial of businessman Henry Katanga saw its ninth prosecution witness testify this week, as the case continues under the watchful eye of Judge Isaac Muwata.

After a month-long cross-examination of police Director of Forensics Andrew Mubiru Kizimula, the prosecution called Katanga's 65-year-old elder sister, Naome Nyangweso, to the stand.

She spoke in her native Runyakore, which was interpreted by Boas Asiimwe.

Her testimony painted a complex picture of family conflict, betrayal, and suspicions that preceded Katanga's death.

Nyangweso recalled the fateful events of November 2, 2023, when she received a phone call from the family's houseboy, George Amanyiire, alerting her to a heated altercation between Katanga and his wife, Molly.

The fight reportedly took place in the couple's bedroom. Soon after, another call from Amanyiire delivered shocking news--Katanga had died. At that moment, details surrounding his death were scarce.

According to her, Katanga believed Molly had been tracking his movements and tapping his phone conversations.

Nyangweso claimed her brother had confided in her and even entrusted her with a safe containing important documents, such as land titles and business records.

She also disclosed that just before his death, Katanga had plans to meet his lawyer, Ronald Mugabe Ruranga, to finalize his will.

Ruranga, who had previously testified as the sixth prosecution witness, was unable to provide clear specifics about his legal dealings with Katanga when cross-examined by the defense.

His credibility came under question after he claimed to have spoken to Katanga on November 30, 2023, weeks after his death, but could not produce any supporting evidence for his statements.

Nyangweso's son, Timothy Nyangweso, a television presenter at Uganda Broadcasting Services (UBC), also testified earlier in the trial.

His testimony, however, was met with skepticism from the defense, who highlighted inconsistencies in his statement.

Timothy had initially claimed to have called one of Katanga's daughters on the day of the incident, but call data records presented by the defense contradicted this, showing no record of such a call from his number. This revelation further undermined the reliability of his testimony.

The defense team, continuing to push their narrative, argues that Katanga's death was the result of escalating domestic violence, not premeditated murder.

They maintain that tensions between Katanga and Molly had reached a breaking point, leading to a tragic outcome. Molly Katanga, the key figure in this case, has yet to take the stand, but her involvement remains at the center of the defense's arguments.

As the trial progresses, the court will need to weigh the conflicting testimonies and determine whether Katanga's death was the result of domestic strife or a calculated crime.

For now, the prosecution's case continues to unfold, with more witnesses expected to testify in the coming weeks.

Key Testimonies So Far

Naome Nyangweso Katanga's sister, testified about his suspicions of his wife's activities and his plans to draft a will before his death

Katanga's sister, testified about his suspicions of his wife's activities and his plans to draft a will before his death Ronald Mugabe Ruranga Katanga's lawyer, whose credibility was questioned during cross-examination for lack of supporting documentation

Katanga's lawyer, whose credibility was questioned during cross-examination for lack of supporting documentation Timothy Nyangweso Katanga's nephew, whose testimony was contradicted by phone records, weakening his standing as a reliable witness.

With tensions high and public interest growing, the outcome of this high-profile trial remains uncertain. All eyes are now on Judge Muwata as more evidence and testimonies are presented.