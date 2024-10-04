South Africa: 'Their Silence Is Talking to Us' - Police Minister Vows to Bring Lusikisiki Mass Murderers to Justice

An emotional Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, has vowed to bring the killers of 18 members of an extended Lusikiski family to justice. The remaining family members have described the scenes of horror after their sleeping relatives were gunned down.

"We may not have seen how they looked at the murderers in those last seconds. We may not have heard the voices of these people when they were crying because we were far.

"We may not have shared their fears because we were not there. But now we can hear their silence. We can hear their silence. It is talking to us. We can feel their pain and anger, and we share that with the families," Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said this week as he spoke to members of the Lusikisiki community in Eastern Cape.

He was speaking following a horrific massacre in two houses in Ngobozana village where 17 people were killed on Saturday, 28 September 2024, and an 18th victim later died in hospital.

Mchunu said the police knew exactly who they were looking for. So far, one person has been brought in for questioning although police have not provided any further details on the case or possible motive.

"I am saying to the families: Find solace in that those who caused this - they are not human. Your relatives were not killed by human beings....