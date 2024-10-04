South Africa: Young People Have Been Seriously Let Down - - Nobody Chooses a Life Where You Have to Ask for a Handout, Says Minister Gwarube

A Daily Maverick webinar explored the critical need for youth empowerment in South Africa -- Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube and Nape Senong shared insights on breaking down barriers and harnessing the power of young leaders to address unemployment.

South Africa faces a daunting challenge with more than 45% of its youth unemployed. Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube and Nape Senong, a mobiliser strategist with Youth Capital empowering youth and women to address the country's pressing needs, as well as support to address underrepresentation, with only 12 MPs aged 20-29 out of 400.

They were speaking on a webinar hosted by Daily Maverick journalist Suné Payne.

The discussion focused on young people in the country and the power of working together -- looking into the number of young people in Parliament and ongoing youth unemployment.

Empowering women and youth

With South Africa's alarming youth unemployment rate of 45.5% among young individuals aged 15-34, compared with the national average of 32.9%, Gwarube shared the importance of empowering young people and women, especially in politics.

However, she said that she did not share the view that young people in political positions should be confined to youth leagues and youth desks.

"I think that young people should contest political power inside their political parties. I think the same thing about women, I think women should not be confined to...