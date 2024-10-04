South Africa: Higher Temperatures Pose a Raft of Challenges for Vineyards - and Wine Industry Jobs

South Africa's wine industry faces multifaceted threat from the climate crisis.

South Africa's wine industry enjoys domestic and international acclaim. The country produced 934 million litres of wine in 2023, of which 306 million were exported, generating approximately R10-billion.

The wine industry supports numerous jobs and extensive infrastructure. It has knock-on benefits for tourism, making it a source of pride and revenue for the country. But climate change poses serious threats to agricultural productivity and the socioeconomic stability of those dependent on it.

Climate change, often simplified to "global warming", refers to the rising temperatures caused by increased carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere. While warmer weather might seem beneficial for crops like grapes, which can thrive in higher temperatures, the implications are more complex.

Research from France indicates that higher temperatures lead to earlier grape ripening -- harvests now occur two to three weeks earlier than they did 40 years ago. This shift could significantly disrupt seasonal labour patterns, which rely heavily on migrant workers.

Erratic rainfall patterns

Climate change is expected to make rainfall patterns more erratic, leading to increased occurrences of droughts and floods. Such volatility not only results in diminished yields and crop losses...