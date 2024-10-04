Southern Africa: Official Launch of the 2025 SADC Media Awards

press release

The Secretariat of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is pleased to announce the launch of the 2025 SADC Media Awards competition in the four categories namely; Photo, Print, Television and Radio Journalism.

The SADC Media Awards are open to journalists from the SADC Member States. The Awards were established in 1996 to recognise best media work in disseminating information on SADC to support the process of regional co-operation, integration and development in the SADC region. The first prize winner in each category receives US$2,500 and the runner-up receives US$1000.

The following are the first prize winners of the 2024 SADC Media Awards in each of the four categories;

Print Category

First Prize (US$2500)- Ms. Debra Musanyare Matabvu of the Republic of Zimbabwe

Second Prize (US$1000)- Mr. Joseph Banda from the Republic of Zambia

Photo Category

First Prize (US$2500)- Mr.Hunda Kudakwashe from the Republic of Zimbabwe

Second Prize (US$1000)- Ms. Fikile Nectar Marakalla from the Republic of South Africa

Television Category

First Prize (US$2500)- Mr. Lesooana Moeti from the Kingdom of Lesotho

Second Prize (US$1000)- Mr. Hernani Correia from the Republic of Angola

Radio Category

First Prize (US$2500)- Mr. Lesooana Moeti from the Kingdom of Lesotho

Second Prize (US$1000)- Mr. Benjamin Tshimologo Moshatama from the Republic of South Africa

The Secretariat is further advising interested journalists to obtain more information and entry forms from the SADC National Media Coordinators (SNMCs) in their Member States or SADC Website on this link (www.sadc.int). The list of SNMCs can be found on https://www.sadc.int/media-coordinators . Completed forms, with all required information typed-in must be submitted to the SNMCs within Member States by 28th February 2025.

Kindly note that the SADC Secretariat does not receive submissions of entries directly from journalists. All entries must be submitted to the National Media Coordinators for processing at the national level.

Enquiries

Ms. Barbara Lopi, Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit email blopi@sadc.int or Innocent Mbvundula, Communication and Relations Officer (External) email imbvundula@sadc.int or Mr. Peter Mabaka at the SADC Secretariat email pmabaka@sadc.int with a copy to prinfo@sadc.int