Gondwana Namib Park, a privately owned nature reserve, offers a unique glimpse into the life of wildlife endemic to the area. Located near the Namib Naukluft Park, this area showcases a harmonious coexistence between human conservation efforts and nature's raw beauty.

Thanks to the solar-powered live-streaming camera - NamCam - wildlife enthusiasts worldwide can now observe this vibrant ecosystem in real-time.

The Location and Its Ecological Importance

Gondwana Namib Park lies at the heart of the world's oldest desert, the Namib Desert. It spans a sprawling 127 km2, seamlessly connecting with the Namib Naukluft Park and neighbouring guest farms. This vast, open space promotes ecotourism, which has become essential in reviving the area's delicate balance of flora and fauna. Wildlife moves freely between these two parks and private farms, highlighting a sustainable approach to land use that nurtures both the wildlife and the land itself.

A Haven for Wildlife

Visitors and viewers of the live-streaming camera can catch a glimpse of an extraordinary array of wildlife. Among the notable animals that frequent the waterhole are: gemsbok, Angolan giraffe, blue wildebeest or gnu, springbok, Hartmann's mountain zebra, Burchell's zebra, the common warthog, feral horses and even apex predators like the cheetah and leopard.

The biodiversity at the waterhole extends to smaller mammals such as Cape hares, Cape porcupines and a variety of fox species, including the bat-eared fox and Cape fox.

The rangers put out salt blocks, providing essential minerals like calcium, magnesium and sodium, which attracts herbivores like zebras and springboks to lick the mineral-rich rocks.

The Artificial Lifeline

The artificial waterhole itself is an essential part of this restored ecosystem. Constructed in 2006 after Gondwana Collection Namibia transformed the farm into a nature reserve, it was built in response to a dwindling supply of natural water sources. Game species, which had once thrived in this area but had long disappeared, were reintroduced. The waterhole underwent a significant upgrade in June 2021, with the addition of a round rock at its centre. This serves a dual purpose - helping to reduce water evaporation while also acting as a perch for birds.

The waterhole is fed by a solar-powered pump that draws water from a 100 metres deep borehole. From there, water is funnelled into a reservoir located 150 metres north-east of the waterhole, with a float valve regulating the flow and ensuring a steady and sustainable supply of water for the wildlife.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Environment Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Camera Set-up

Positioned facing south-southeast, the camera captures wildlife activity throughout the day. Initially, the footage was live-streamed to a dedicated website, but in June 2021, the feed transitioned to YouTube, increasing accessibility for a global audience.

In August 2021, a microphone was added to provide ambient sound, enhancing the viewing experience with the natural sounds of the desert.

The camera itself has gone through several upgrades, including a replacement in December 2021 to ensure high-quality footage. The live feed is transmitted via wireless signal, spanning 35 kilometres across the dunes to reach the nearest service provider.

A Model of Ecotourism and Conservation

The Gondwana Namib Park waterhole not only serves as a crucial resource for the wildlife of the Namib Desert, but also as an educational tool for global viewers. The initiative highlights the importance of sustainable land use, ecotourism and technology in conserving wildlife and preserving the delicate ecosystems of one of the world's most iconic deserts.

Visitors can experience the magic of Gondwana Namib Park by staying at Gondwana Collection Namibia's nearby properties, like Namib Desert Lodge, Namib Dune Star Camp or The Desert Grace Lodge, where they can enjoy game drives, stunning desert landscapes and be part of vital conservation efforts.

Keep an eye out for exciting offers from Gondwana Collection Namibia for an unforgettable stay in the heart of Namibia's wilderness.